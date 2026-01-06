The Iconic Pennsylvania Snack Factory Tour That's Just Hours From Philadelphia

There's nothing like a fun food factory tour to make you feel like you're on an episode of "Unwrapped," that Food Network show hosted by Marc Summers. This is especially true when you love the food said factory is making. And who doesn't love potato chips? In the southeast corner of Pennsylvania, just across the border from Maryland and under two hours from Philadelphia, is the small town of Nottingham, where Herr's potato chips and snacks are made. The company welcomes visitors to take a tour of its production facility in action, and yes, they get freshly fried chips right off the conveyor belt.

The tour, which lasts anywhere from one hour to an hour and a half, begins with a video overview of Herr's origin and history. Guests then are able to go inside the production facility to witness potatoes going from whole spud to chips. Finally, there is an impressive gift shop on site, where visitors can shop the dozens of snacks and flavors that Herr's makes, along with other merchandise.

Ticket prices are a steal at $8 for adults and $4 for kids aged 4 to 17. You must make reservations in advance, and it's worth noting that tours are held only Monday through Wednesday. There is a 15-person limit for each tour, unless you're bringing a school group.