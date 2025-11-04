Whatever Happened To Food Network's Unwrapped Host, Marc Summers?

I grew up knowing Marc Summers from the Nickelodeon show "Double Dare." Summers hosted the kid-centered trivia and obstacle course game show from 1986 to 1994, and I'm fairly certain my brother and I tuned into every single episode during that time frame. His next longstanding gig came in 2001, when he became the host of Food Network's "Unwrapped," a role he kept until 2011. The show was an entertaining, informative, and just plain fun program that had Summers dive into the history of various food items. Between new episodes and reruns, it seemed like you could catch Summers on TV many times on any given day.

While you don't regularly see him getting slimed on Nickelodeon or explaining how all the flavors of Skittles, discontinued now or not, are made on Food Network anymore, Summers has stayed plenty busy since he wrapped "Unwrapped." Now in his early 70s, no one would be surprised if he decided to quit working and enjoy retired life, but that isn't the case. In May 2024, he told People, "Well, I have a hard time retiring. I tried to stop about five years ago, and the idea, I mean, I walk a lot and I have lunch with friends, but I was just too bored."

Currently, Summers hosts a podcast called "Marc Summers Unwraps" in which he interviews all kinds of entertainers, including Al Roker, Guy Fieri, Howie Mandel, and Nikki Boyer, and "unwraps" their personal stories of navigating the industries they're in. And even before starting his podcast, Summers participated in a number of roles both in front of and behind the cameras.