Whatever Happened To FOAM Coolers From Shark Tank?
Aside from food products, "Shark Tank" has also given the spotlight to several beverage-cooling inventions. There's Beer Blizzard, a puck-sized plastic mold designed to keep single-can beverages cold for hours. Another drink-centric invention featured on the show was the Kanga Cooler, an ingenious, camper-style cooler that chilled beer and other beverages without ice. In Season 16, business partners David Kittle and Chad Lee grabbed the chance to showcase their product which belongs to the same category: FOAM Coolers.
Unlike standard coolers, this one was intentionally made for short-term cooling. So basically, it was targeting a market for people looking for inexpensive coolers they can bring on short trips like afternoon outings to the beach or the pool. It's compact, durable, and buoyant; plus, it comes in quirky colors.
According to the co-founders, FOAM Coolers are made of EVA foam, the same material used in manufacturing clog shoes like Crocs. As such, it is lightweight, rubber-like, and highly durable. To prove just how sturdy it is, Kittle and Lee pulled off a stunt in front of the Sharks, making them watch live how a FOAM Cooler fares under pressure by running it over with an industrial compactor. As expected, the cooling box survived without any visible sign of damage. It flattened when the roller went over it, but quickly bounced back to its original cube form afterward, prompting some surprised and cheery reactions from the Sharks. But was this enough to make them invest in the product?
What happened to FOAM Coolers on Shark Tank?
David Kittle and Chad Lee appeared on "Shark Tank" Season 16, Episode 6, seeking $150,000 for 10% equity. They opened their pitch by pointing out a not-so-obvious problem with the lack of coolers designed for short-term outdoor experiences. After handing out samples, the duo got asked about their market performance, to which Lee responded by disclosing that sales before filming were at $114,000. However, they had sealed a "commitment" for another $137,000, bringing their total to $251,000. As the Sharks started throwing more questions, the co-founders doubled down on how the FOAM Cooler was the perfect beach cooler since it doesn't collect dirt and easily floats in water.
Cost and pricing-wise, the landing cost for each unit was $25, and they were retailing for $99 and wholesaling for $50. They were set to launch in Target a week after the show starting in 97 stores, and this is where the drama kicked in. Kevin O'Leary was not impressed, while Daymond John seemed dissatisfied with the pricing. Mark liked the product, but he couldn't imagine it reaping returns in the long run. Guest Shark Todd Graves was also not interested. Lori Greiner was the only one liking everything about the FOAM Coolers, but even she was not willing to invest. Then came the surprising twist when O'Leary offered $150,000 for 33% of the company. John proposed the same amount for 30%. After some back and forth with counteroffers, the pair ended up accepting John's offer.
FOAM Coolers after Shark Tank
Most products that appear and receive deals on the ABC show experienced the "Shark Tank" effect, just like what happened to the MUSH soaked oats. Even companies that don't get offers still benefit from the TV exposure. FOAM Coolers had the same experience. The episode that featured its products aired in November 2024. In an interview with the Entrepreneurship and Intellectual Property YouTube channel, Kittle and Lee revealed that mere hours after the episode aired they noticed a spike in their website visitors. They saw 27,000 new visitors that night. To be fair, the company has not disclosed sales numbers so it's unclear how much of a difference the "Shark Tank" appearance made to their actual market performance.
Aside from selling through their website and in Target, the brand partnered with Koozie Group post-"Shark Tank." It also started selling through other platforms, including REI, Wayfair, Overstock, Amazon, and Walmart. Interestingly, online reviews have been mixed. While many were pleased with their purchase, others found issues with the product. One review on Amazon pointed out that the lid "doesn't fit tight." A similar complaint was raised by a Walmart client, writing: "I was surprised to find that the cooler cannot be 'sealed shut' because the penetrations for the strap are not sealed." Meanwhile, another Amazon customer was disappointed by how quickly it loses its coldness in the summer. "This didn't work well for me on a boat in the summer. Drinks went warm after about 5 hours."
Is FOAM Coolers still in business?
Foam Coolers is still in business, with the company now selling more color options and accessories. The colors available on its online store as of February 2026 are Cool Grey, Cyan Blue, Flamingo Pink, Arctic White, Sunset Red, Glacier Blue, Citrus Orange, and Cyan and Pink Full Swirl. Accessories that are up for grabs on the site include a cooler replacement lid, a shoulder strap for easy carry, as well as shirts and caps. FOAM also offers customizations for company clients, giving them the option to have company logos printed on the front of the coolers. The brand has also started shipping its products overseas. Non-U.S. orders have to shoulder the shipping costs, but free standard shipping applies to domestic orders.
The company does not have that big of a presence on social media. Both its Instagram and Facebook pages have fewer than 3,000 followers, though David Kittle has been updating them with fresh content from time to time. Despite this, FOAM Coolers appears to be doing well. Its estimated net worth was around $1.27 million in 2025. Kittle currently serves as the company's CEO, while Lee is the acting president. Based on Lee's online activity on LinkedIn, he's been busy spreading the word about their company. In January 2026, he participated in the PPAI, or Promotional Products Association International exhibition in Las Vegas, representing Foam Coolers at the Koozie Group booth.