Whatever Happened To FOAM Coolers From Shark Tank?

Aside from food products, "Shark Tank" has also given the spotlight to several beverage-cooling inventions. There's Beer Blizzard, a puck-sized plastic mold designed to keep single-can beverages cold for hours. Another drink-centric invention featured on the show was the Kanga Cooler, an ingenious, camper-style cooler that chilled beer and other beverages without ice. In Season 16, business partners David Kittle and Chad Lee grabbed the chance to showcase their product which belongs to the same category: FOAM Coolers.

Unlike standard coolers, this one was intentionally made for short-term cooling. So basically, it was targeting a market for people looking for inexpensive coolers they can bring on short trips like afternoon outings to the beach or the pool. It's compact, durable, and buoyant; plus, it comes in quirky colors.

According to the co-founders, FOAM Coolers are made of EVA foam, the same material used in manufacturing clog shoes like Crocs. As such, it is lightweight, rubber-like, and highly durable. To prove just how sturdy it is, Kittle and Lee pulled off a stunt in front of the Sharks, making them watch live how a FOAM Cooler fares under pressure by running it over with an industrial compactor. As expected, the cooling box survived without any visible sign of damage. It flattened when the roller went over it, but quickly bounced back to its original cube form afterward, prompting some surprised and cheery reactions from the Sharks. But was this enough to make them invest in the product?