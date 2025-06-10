Whatever Happened To Kanga From Shark Tank?

The Kanga Coolers brand was created to solve a simple but frustrating problem faced by college students, partygoers, sports fans, campers, and anyone who enjoys social drinking. Keeping your case of beer cold is easy in a standard cooler, but you also have to lug it around and worry about the ice melting. That led them to the question: How do you keep beverages cold without relying on ice? Kanga Coolers has entered the chat.

The concept was born in a college classroom at Clemson University, where three students — Logan LaMance, Austin Maxwell, and Teddy Giard — teamed up for an entrepreneurship project. The assignment was to develop a lightweight way to keep a full case of drinks cold with no other elements than the case itself. The team quickly developed a prototype: a soft-sided, zippered cooler that could slide over an entire case of cold beer or soda. Dubbed the "Kase Mate," it acted like a giant koozie, using layered insulation to maintain temperature. The product immediately stood out thanks to its utility, portability, and fun branding, and the trio decided to form a business.

Campus marketing created grassroots momentum that led to a Kickstarter campaign, which in turn landed them on "Shark Tank." The brand's high level of energy and the practicality of the product resonated with the Sharks, and the founders walked away with a deal from Mark Cuban. Today, Kanga is a growing business with a devoted customer base, a distinct personality, and a mission to rethink how people keep their perfect Monday-night brew cold. What started as a classroom concept has evolved into a competitive player in the outdoor lifestyle market.