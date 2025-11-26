Whatever Happened To MUSH From Shark Tank?

Americans regularly consume too much sugar. It's estimated that adult men consume 19 teaspoons of added sugar daily, while adult women eat 15 teaspoons-worth. These are two to three times the recommended daily sugar intake. Common sources of these added sugars include sweetened beverages, desserts, and sweet snacks; like cookies, ice cream, pies, and cakes. Knowing the population's sugar consumption problem, two friends, Ashley Thompson and Kat Thomas, set out to develop a healthy, on-the-go solution for noshers and regular eaters alike. They came up with a new type of overnight oats product called MUSH.

The concept started when both were still working in finance. As big oatmeal eaters themselves, they didn't have to look far to find the main ingredient of their product. Basically, MUSH is oats soaked in plant-based milk like coconut or almond milk. To enhance the flavor, they incorporate other real food ingredients such as apple, strawberry, cinnamon, and more. After quitting their jobs, Thompson and Thomas focused on their company and started selling MUSH at farmers' markets. In the first year, they made $72,000 in sales. In 2017, their second year in business, they sold $120,000. They were anticipating making $900,000 in sales the year after since they had already penetrated Whole Foods. But to ramp up production, they needed funding. So, in November 2017, the pair entered "Shark Tank" seeking $300,000 for 10% equity.