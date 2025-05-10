Whatever Happened To Luma Soda From Shark Tank?

First off, the beverage industry seems like an extremely difficult sector to break into. Some entrepreneurs have been successful, but you really have to bring your A-game or have a very good product that strikes while the iron is hot. Luma Soda was introduced as a healthier alternative to traditional sodas. The company's goal was to provide a low-calorie beverage without artificial sweeteners.

Its founder, Jim Otteson, a former trial attorney, sought to cater to health-conscious consumers who were looking for a natural soda option. The product was sweetened with a combination of honey and monk fruit, resulting in 25 calories and four grams of sugar per can. Flavors included cola, cherry cola, blood orange, and lemon-lime.​

Otteson invested approximately $1.75 million of his own money into developing and marketing Luma Soda, and he was hopeful he had a product that could disrupt the beverage industry's biggest names with his innovative approach. The company primarily sold its products online, with aspirations to expand into retail stores. Even with the initial enthusiasm, Luma Soda faced significant challenges in gaining market traction.​

In 2019, Otteson appeared on Season 10, Episode 19 of "Shark Tank," seeking a $500,000 investment for 20% equity in his company. The episode provided national exposure and an opportunity to secure strategic partnerships. However, the outcome of the pitch wasn't favorable. Luma Soda didn't get a Shark in its corner, and things ultimately didn't pan out the way Otteson was hoping.