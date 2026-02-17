The Major 2004 Nut Recall That Sent Multiple Consumers To The Hospital

Nuts like almonds, being packed full of nutrients, are rightfully seen as sitting on the healthier end of the snack spectrum. Still, nut recalls happen every so often; ideally (but not always) before anyone gets hurt. Reasons behind nut and seed recalls that can affect millions include the usual problems like undisclosed allergens, but there have been an unfortunately high number of salmonella contaminations in the nut industry. One particular instance, way back in the early 2000s, is still considered to be a notably severe recall due to the size of the farm where it started. And it's thought that upwards of two dozen people were sickened by salmonella in the almonds before the recall went into effect.

The case involved almonds which were traced back to Paramount Farms in California. One of the world's biggest producers, Paramount supplied almonds to a number of brands including Trader Joe's, Sunkist, and Kirkland Signature at Costco. You can thus imagine the scope of the outbreak after salmonella was first detected: in May 2004, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) discovered five patients in Oregon who had become sick after buying Costco almonds, and it didn't take long to locate more. By the investigation's end, 29 people across the U.S. and Canada had fallen ill, leading Paramount Farms to recall 2.7 million packages from store shelves, amounting to 13 million pounds of raw almonds.