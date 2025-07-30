13 Nut And Seed Recalls That Affected Millions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Eaten as a snack, added to salads and pasta sauces, or sprinkled over breakfast bowls, nuts and seeds make a versatile addition to any diet. In particular, their mildly sweet, umami flavor and crunchy texture bring depth and balance to a variety of dishes. Aside from their snackability and culinary appeal, nuts and seeds are also highly nutritious. While they may be a little high in calories, nuts are a great source of antioxidants, unsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and L-arginine, which may help lower blood pressure. Just like nuts, seeds offer essential nutrients, such as fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and selenium.

Whether it's almonds and cashews or pumpkin seeds, these small nibbles are typically eaten raw and require very little processing. While this makes nuts and seeds an appealing dietary choice, it also means that they are vulnerable to food safety issues. If not appropriately handled, they can carry pathogens, such as salmonella or listeria. In some cases, nut and seed recalls have also been triggered by the presence of allergens that haven't been declared on the product packaging. Curious about the biggest nut and seed recalls in U.S. history? Keep reading!