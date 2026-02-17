You Only Need 2 Ingredients For The Easiest One-Pot Dinner

It's true — two simple ingredients and one pot is all you need to make an easy, delicious, and nutritious dinner. Even better, if you don't already have these pantry staples (which Lidia Bastianich always has on hand, FYI), they'll only cost you about $2. I'm talking about the delightful and versatile duo of beans and canned tomatoes.

The two are the Sonny and Cher of soup ingredients — great on their own, but in a pot together, their textures and flavors harmonize beautifully, with creamy, slightly earthy beans complementing the soft, juicy texture and bright acidity of canned tomatoes; it's the dinnertime equivalent of "I Got You Babe." While it's best to go for dried beans over canned in a dish like this, canned beans will work too. In both cases, once the beans simmer with the tomatoes, the result is always delicious.

You can use any type of beans and canned tomato in a one-to-one ratio (or one-to-two for saucier beans), and then add them to a large pot on medium-high heat. Simmer for a few minutes until the tomatoes begin to break down and the mixture starts to thicken. Then it's time to flavor them. You can add a variety of seasonings and flavorings, such as red pepper flakes or paprika, a splash of soy sauce for an umami boost, or a pat of butter at the end for richness. Alternatively, break out the aromatics and add a bigger burst of flavor by first sautéing onions and garlic in the pot, and then add the beans, tomatoes, and seasonings.