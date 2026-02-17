The Spiced McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Flavor That We Want Back

For those less acquainted with the classic seasoning, Old Bay is a spice blend produced by McCormick that was first developed in 1939 in Chesapeake Bay which quickly became an iconic ingredient in Mid-Atlantic cuisine. The savory seasoning has hints of sweetness and spice that make it deeply versatile, which helps explain why this seafood seasoning is also used as an upgrade for homemade chicken-fried steak.

In terms of its primary role in the kitchen, Old Bay is able to enhance seafood dishes without completely overshadowing their natural flavors, a quality that is absolutely crucial for making great fish. This is why the Old Bay Filet-O-Fish sandwich was so well received and remained on menus for over a year, but also why its quiet discontinuation leaves many so devastated.

Although the Old Bay Filet-O-Fish is now unavailable to purchase from McDonald's and doesn't seem to be poised for an imminent comeback, the best thing we can do is take matters into our own hands and give the sandwich the upgrade it deserves ourselves. For example, a simple mixture of butter, Old Bay seasoning, garlic, and some lemon juice can make a tremendous compound butter which you can manually add to the bun of your Filet-O-Fish after you've taken it home.