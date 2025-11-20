The McDonald's Menu Item Donald Trump Says Could Use More Sauce

From President Donald Trump's standard Mickey D's order alone — two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a large chocolate shake — it's obvious he's a real Golden Arches enthusiast. While the nutritional quality of Trump's eating habits might be questionable, Trump has been eating at the fast food chain for years. There are many reported reasons for Trump's loyalty to McDonald's, from fear of poisoning to germaphobia, but whatever the logic, the president displays an impressive level of commitment to the largest fast food restaurant in the U.S. — and he has thoughts on the Filet-O-Fish.

It's no surprise that the president stayed true to form when he spoke for almost an hour at the annual McDonald's Impact Summit, describing himself by saying, "I'm also one of your all-time most loyal customers." He followed this up by framing the restaurant as an American icon as important as the U.S. flag, proposing, "McDonald's is recognized all over the world, as widely as, frankly, the Stars and Stripes themselves." But it wasn't all praise. Toward the end of his speech, the Commander in Chief complained about his beloved Filet-O-Fish.

First clarifying that he likes the burger, Trump added, "You could do a little bit more tartar sauce," before declaring that he hates when he has to ask for more of the tangy condiment. First launched in 1962 as a franchise item, the Filet-O-Fish was added to the standard McDonald's menu in 1965. Despite suspicions about shrinkflation, the fish sandwich reportedly hasn't changed in decades. Since Trump didn't mention the lack of sauce as a new development, it might be something he's been irritated by for years, finally finding the perfect platform to complain to the right people when he spoke at the McDonald's Impact Summit.