We Asked A Nutritionist What They Really Think Of Trump's Eating Habits

Donald Trump doesn't live on burgers alone; he also enjoys a good steak ... or a not-so-good one ... as he's drawn flak for eating his steak well-done. But, personal preferences aside, Dr. Shy Vishnumohan warns, "When steak gets charred, it forms compounds that aren't great for our cells and can cause inflammation." This can be mitigated to some extent, she says, by serving the meat with vegetables. "It's not the steak that's the problem. It's eating steak without anything green on the side."

Trump reportedly isn't big on eating his vegetables, which is a problem in itself. According to Vishnumohan, "Veggies provide critical fiber, antioxidants, and minerals essential for aging well. Missing this means higher risk of cognitive decline, poor digestion, and blood pressure issues common in older adults." She adds, "Veggies, especially the greens and cruciferous vegetables, are like body armor for aging. You miss them; you are missing a layer of protection."

One good thing Trump is doing for his health involves not drinking alcohol — he's a lifelong teetotaler whose beverage of choice is Diet Coke. The problem, though, is that he drinks a dozen of these sodas each day. As Vishnumohan explains, "Drinking several [diet sodas] a day can keep your taste buds hooked on sweetness, which makes healthy food taste bland." She touts water as a better alternative, and also notes that drinking excessive amounts of processed sweetened drinks can mess with your gut biome and lead to digestive issues. As she says, "Diet soda may seem harmless, but it can trick your brain and compromise on real hydration."