We Asked A Nutritionist What They Really Think Of Trump's Eating Habits
Presidential food preferences are a fascinating topic. Not only do they give us a look at the person behind the office, but they offer a fascinating glimpse into past trends; 19th-century POTUS James Garfield enjoyed a rustic soup made from squirrel, while Richard Nixon's favorite breakfast was cottage cheese back in the health-obsessed '70s. Today's head honcho is well-known for his love of McDonald's — and of fast food in general — which many find relatable. The downside of Donald Trump's diet, however, raises concern not only for his own health, but also for the standard he may be setting. Dr. Shy Vishnumohan, PhD, APD, an accredited practicing dietitian, explains why Trump's eating habits could be dangerous.
"Fast food is enjoyable but lacks essential nutrients for long-term health," she told The Takeout, noting that this cuisine is often high in unhealthy fats and sodium, while deficient in fiber. There have been numerous studies linking its consumption to health issues; including high blood pressure, metabolic disorders, and obesity. Vishnumohan doesn't decry fast food altogether, but feels that moderation is necessary, advising, "Fast food won't knock you down overnight, but it slowly pushes out the foods that keep you well." If Trump really is subsisting on Big Macs and Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, she feels he's heading for a fall. "Some people dodge the consequences, thanks to good genes, staying active, managing stress, or just plain luck, [but] sometimes, they just haven't hit the point where health problems show up yet," she notes. "This doesn't mean we should all gamble on bad nutrition."
Charred steak, no veggies, and diet soda aren't doing him any favors
Donald Trump doesn't live on burgers alone; he also enjoys a good steak ... or a not-so-good one ... as he's drawn flak for eating his steak well-done. But, personal preferences aside, Dr. Shy Vishnumohan warns, "When steak gets charred, it forms compounds that aren't great for our cells and can cause inflammation." This can be mitigated to some extent, she says, by serving the meat with vegetables. "It's not the steak that's the problem. It's eating steak without anything green on the side."
Trump reportedly isn't big on eating his vegetables, which is a problem in itself. According to Vishnumohan, "Veggies provide critical fiber, antioxidants, and minerals essential for aging well. Missing this means higher risk of cognitive decline, poor digestion, and blood pressure issues common in older adults." She adds, "Veggies, especially the greens and cruciferous vegetables, are like body armor for aging. You miss them; you are missing a layer of protection."
One good thing Trump is doing for his health involves not drinking alcohol — he's a lifelong teetotaler whose beverage of choice is Diet Coke. The problem, though, is that he drinks a dozen of these sodas each day. As Vishnumohan explains, "Drinking several [diet sodas] a day can keep your taste buds hooked on sweetness, which makes healthy food taste bland." She touts water as a better alternative, and also notes that drinking excessive amounts of processed sweetened drinks can mess with your gut biome and lead to digestive issues. As she says, "Diet soda may seem harmless, but it can trick your brain and compromise on real hydration."
The small steps Trump could take to improve his diet
In Dr. Shy Vishnumohan's professional opinion, "President Trump is surviving in spite of his diet, not because of it," since the junk food he's been eating over the years is likely causing unseen, progressive damage. Even if he's been lucky so far, there's no guarantee the luck will last. Vishnumohan reminds us, "Genetics might give you a little buffer, but it is no free pass."
So is it too late for Donald Trump to turn things around, diet-wise? Not necessarily. William Howard Taft, the portliest president ever to occupy the Oval Office, lost 70 pounds after losing his bid for a second term in the 1912 election. Trump may be on a similar path, concerning his health, since he's dropped at least 20 pounds since his first term. Although he doesn't seem to have made any major moves toward overhauling his eating habits, he has reportedly taken a few baby steps — like ordering his burgers without the bun. Dr. Shy Vishnumohan endorses such minor tweaks, saying, "At nearly 80, it's about small, steady changes, not a big overhaul. Swapping one soda for water, adding some veggies here and there, or choosing grilled over fried can make a huge difference ... Good nutrition isn't about perfection."