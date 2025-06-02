The Rustic Soup President James Garfield Had His Own Recipe For

What our presidents eat is a topic of endless fascination, and one that may contribute to how they're seen by posterity. The more recent the president, the more relatable the food choices — who wouldn't enjoy Barack Obama-approved puffy tacos or ribs from Bill Clinton's favorite Arkansas barbecue joint? James Garfield held office back in 1881, however, at which time people's tastes were very different from what they are today. Case in point: He enjoyed the squirrel soup so much that he had his own recipe for it. This wouldn't have been seen as anything unusual back in the day, but squirrel meat is seldom found on today's menus, so some might find his food choice to be an odd one by contemporary standards.

If you want to eat like James Garfield, you can follow the recipe originally printed in a White House cookbook that came out in 1887.No squirrel? No problem, since chicken thighs can be used in their place, and the rest of the ingredients aren't anything unusual. The soup is made with vegetables such as celery, corn, lima beans, potatoes, and tomatoes in addition to three or four squirrels (or two chicken thighs). Everything is boiled together in a pot of salted water until the squirrels can be shredded, then the soup is thickened with butter and flour and poured over toast squares fried in butter. No matter the meat, it sounds like a tasty dish to set before a president.