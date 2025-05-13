The Obama-Approved Puffy Tacos That Beat Bobby Flay's Recipe
When Diana Barrios Treviño learned to make puffy tacos at nine years old, she probably never expected that she'd one day make them for the President of the United States. Barrios Treviño was simply learning the ropes at her family's Tex-Mex restaurant, Los Barrios, a San Antonio institution that opened in 1979. With delicious homemade food and a warm family atmosphere, the restaurant has earned nationwide recognition. A variety of mouthwatering dishes like flautas, taquitos, and enchiladas make the entire menu tempting, but the puffy tacos are particularly (and almost universally) beloved. The popular dish even got the attention of celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who flew to San Antonio just to see if he could beat the Barrio family at its own game.
During an episode of "Throwdown! With Bobby Flay" that aired in 2007, Flay crashed a party celebrating the opening of La Hacienda de los Barrios — the family's second restaurant — and challenged Barrios Treviño to a cook-off. Though inventive, Flay's recipe simply couldn't beat a classic puffy taco, even after receiving help from the late Viola Barrios, the family's matriarch who opened the restaurant.
This appearance on the Food Network helped the restaurant cement its impeccable reputation even more. Three years later, the White House invited Barrios Treviño to represent the Southwest with her puffy tacos at the 2010 Congressional Picnic. President Barack Obama himself was impressed, and personally thanked Barrios Treviño for the tacos, according to My San Antonio.
What makes Los Barrios' puffy tacos so special?
San Antonio locals Ray and Henry Lopez invented puffy tacos in the 1950s, and served them in their own Tex-Mex restaurants (Ray's Drive Inn and Henry's Puffy Tacos, respectively). While the original recipe is definitely worth trying, Los Barrios has taken the dish to new heights. The secret starts with using fresh maize dough for the tortillas. Once thrown into a deep fryer, the tortillas puff up and are then folded into a hard shell taco shape. Customers can choose between a variety of fillings, the most notable of which is the chicken, topped with fresh tomatoes and lettuce. You can also request guacamole or — in true Tex-Mex fashion — yellow cheese.
You should definitely try these famous puffy tacos when visiting San Antonio, but there are also other dishes that Los Barrios makes particularly well. The Tex-Mex enchiladas are done San Antonio-style, with gravy, cheese, and chili con carne. (This last ingredient is also a city staple; Here, chili con carne was invented by entrepreneurial Tejanas.) An unexpected menu item that customers love is the Argentinian chimichurri that pairs perfectly with empanadas and other dishes.
No matter what you order, you'll leave feeling like you've just visited a family friend. A beautiful, colorful mural honoring Viola Barrios (pictured at the top) greets you as you walk in, and someone from the Barrios family will likely welcome you, as they do for almost anyone who dines at this San Antonio landmark.