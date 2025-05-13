The Obama-Approved Puffy Tacos That Beat Bobby Flay's Recipe

When Diana Barrios Treviño learned to make puffy tacos at nine years old, she probably never expected that she'd one day make them for the President of the United States. Barrios Treviño was simply learning the ropes at her family's Tex-Mex restaurant, Los Barrios, a San Antonio institution that opened in 1979. With delicious homemade food and a warm family atmosphere, the restaurant has earned nationwide recognition. A variety of mouthwatering dishes like flautas, taquitos, and enchiladas make the entire menu tempting, but the puffy tacos are particularly (and almost universally) beloved. The popular dish even got the attention of celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who flew to San Antonio just to see if he could beat the Barrio family at its own game.

During an episode of "Throwdown! With Bobby Flay" that aired in 2007, Flay crashed a party celebrating the opening of La Hacienda de los Barrios — the family's second restaurant — and challenged Barrios Treviño to a cook-off. Though inventive, Flay's recipe simply couldn't beat a classic puffy taco, even after receiving help from the late Viola Barrios, the family's matriarch who opened the restaurant.

This appearance on the Food Network helped the restaurant cement its impeccable reputation even more. Three years later, the White House invited Barrios Treviño to represent the Southwest with her puffy tacos at the 2010 Congressional Picnic. President Barack Obama himself was impressed, and personally thanked Barrios Treviño for the tacos, according to My San Antonio.