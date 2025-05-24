The Crispy Cornbread-Like Snacks That Abraham Lincoln Ate By The Pocketful

Even such legendary figures as Abraham Lincoln chew their food one bite at a time, and Honest Abe actually had some pretty common food preferences. One of his favorite White House breakfasts consisted of an egg and toast, while his preferred presidential libations were water or milk. (This checks out, since he never seemed like a champagne and caviar kind of guy.) Other dishes he was known to have enjoyed included apples, apple pie, oyster stew, and chicken fricassee, as well as something called corn dodgers. The latter was a snack that dated from his childhood days when he would pack it to eat while doing farm chores or taking a break with a book.

So what, exactly, are corn dodgers? They consist of corn batter that is either fried in a pan, boiled in a pot, or baked in an oven. Frying would make them pretty much identical to hush puppies, but if they were baked on a griddle, they might have been more like hoecakes or Rhode Island johnnycakes. As for the boiled ones, perhaps they would have been similar to the Dominican corn dumplings known as bollitos de maíz. We don't know for sure how Lincoln's corn dodgers were cooked, but he was definitely eating something cornbread-adjacent.