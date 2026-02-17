Dash This Mexican Seasoning On Fries Instead Of Plain Salt

French fries seasoned with plain old salt are fine, but fried potatoes that are spicy and bright as well as salty are much better. The unique blend of ingredients that gives Tajín its distinct flavor includes salt, a blend of dried chili peppers, citric acid, and dehydrated lime juice; and the combination goes perfectly with hot, crispy fries — and tater tots, home fries, potato wedges, or hash browns, for that matter.

There's enough sodium in the blend that you can skip the salt and just use Tajín as an all-in-one seasoning. The heat level is fairly mild, so feel free to sprinkle it on liberally. If you want more of a kick, reach for Tajín Habanero. Or, if you're the kind of person that likes your sweet potato fries with something like hot honey or brown sugar, try dusting them with sweet and spicy Tajín Twist instead.