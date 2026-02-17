Dash This Mexican Seasoning On Fries Instead Of Plain Salt
French fries seasoned with plain old salt are fine, but fried potatoes that are spicy and bright as well as salty are much better. The unique blend of ingredients that gives Tajín its distinct flavor includes salt, a blend of dried chili peppers, citric acid, and dehydrated lime juice; and the combination goes perfectly with hot, crispy fries — and tater tots, home fries, potato wedges, or hash browns, for that matter.
There's enough sodium in the blend that you can skip the salt and just use Tajín as an all-in-one seasoning. The heat level is fairly mild, so feel free to sprinkle it on liberally. If you want more of a kick, reach for Tajín Habanero. Or, if you're the kind of person that likes your sweet potato fries with something like hot honey or brown sugar, try dusting them with sweet and spicy Tajín Twist instead.
How to serve Tajín-seasoned french fries
These spicy, citrusy fries are good enough to eat on their own, but they also deserve to shine with a well-matched dip. To play off of the Mexican flavors, pair them with creamy roasted garlic guacamole, a copycat of Chipotle's adobo ranch, or a simple combination of mayonnaise, fresh lime juice, and your favorite bottled hot sauce. Tajín fries are delicious when dunked in some store-bought queso, or you can use them as the base for loaded nacho fries. After melting shredded cheese over them under the broiler, finish them off with sour cream, sliced pickled jalapeños, and pico de gallo.
Serve Tajín-seasoned french fries alongside char-grilled carne asada and a bright salsa verde for a Mexican take on steak frites, or stuff them right into a loaded, California-style burrito. They're the perfect accompaniment for a torta and are delicious in a breakfast plate with scrambled eggs and chorizo, refried beans, and fresh avocado.