The Roasted, Creamy Addition You Need For Next-Level Guacamole
Guacamole usually brings everyone to the table, but you can elevate this classic favorite with an easy twist. Mash your usual mix of ripe avocados, white onion, cilantro, and tomatoes, and add a clove or two of garlic. A mortar and pestle will do the trick of mashing everything together (while letting out a bit of frustration, too). If you like heat, include jalapeño and finish with a splash of freshly squeezed lime or lime juice.
Take it a step further with roasted garlic to lend a rich, nutty component. Roasted garlic will balance the jalapeño's spice and the onion's bite beautifully with the smooth and creamy avocado. Best of all, garlic lovers can adjust the amount to their taste. Enjoy your creation, knowing that lime juice will help keep the guacamole from browning too quickly, giving you time to savor each bite.
The secret to garlic-infused guacamole.
To maximize its impact and for smoother incorporation into your guacamole, roast the garlic first. Coat a garlic bulb in olive oil and a pinch of salt, then wrap it in foil and bake until soft and browned. This makes it easy to press or peel the cloves.
You can mix the garlic directly into the guacamole or chop it for bold bites. If garlic is already a staple in your guacamole-making repertoire, consider grilling your avocados for an added smoky flavor.
Guacamole has earned its legendary title — it's been around since the Aztec Empire — and the various ways to enjoy it are endless. You can top your open-faced quesadilla with guac, scoop it up with tortilla chips, or toss a spoonful into your burrito. No matter how you indulge, try adding garlic and savor the harmonious blend of flavors with the mashed avocado.