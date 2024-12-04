The Roasted, Creamy Addition You Need For Next-Level Guacamole

Guacamole usually brings everyone to the table, but you can elevate this classic favorite with an easy twist. Mash your usual mix of ripe avocados, white onion, cilantro, and tomatoes, and add a clove or two of garlic. A mortar and pestle will do the trick of mashing everything together (while letting out a bit of frustration, too). If you like heat, include jalapeño and finish with a splash of freshly squeezed lime or lime juice.

Take it a step further with roasted garlic to lend a rich, nutty component. Roasted garlic will balance the jalapeño's spice and the onion's bite beautifully with the smooth and creamy avocado. Best of all, garlic lovers can adjust the amount to their taste. Enjoy your creation, knowing that lime juice will help keep the guacamole from browning too quickly, giving you time to savor each bite.