The Type Of Beer That Can Ruin Your Seafood If You Cook With It

Fish and alcohol are two things that often go hand-in-hand, and while wine can be used to poach fish to perfection, you could argue that beer is even more fruitful in the best seafood dishes. However, whether you're using beer to steam clams or as a batter for fried fish, one important thing to keep in mind is that not all beers are optimal for cooking certain foods. In fact, some can actually ruin your favorite seafood dish.

We spoke with Josh Taylor, chef and owner of Lost Isle in Johns Island, South Carolina, who explained that while you may think intense beers will give your food a more pronounced flavor, they will likely overwhelm your dish instead of enhancing it. "Double IPAs or any heavily hopped IPAs or dark, roasted beers tend to overpower seafood because bitterness and roast fight against delicate, briny flavors," Taylor revealed. While hops can give beer a more complex and enjoyable taste for some, they're ultimately not a better ingredient when cooking fish in the kitchen.