The Type Of Beer That Can Ruin Your Seafood If You Cook With It
Fish and alcohol are two things that often go hand-in-hand, and while wine can be used to poach fish to perfection, you could argue that beer is even more fruitful in the best seafood dishes. However, whether you're using beer to steam clams or as a batter for fried fish, one important thing to keep in mind is that not all beers are optimal for cooking certain foods. In fact, some can actually ruin your favorite seafood dish.
We spoke with Josh Taylor, chef and owner of Lost Isle in Johns Island, South Carolina, who explained that while you may think intense beers will give your food a more pronounced flavor, they will likely overwhelm your dish instead of enhancing it. "Double IPAs or any heavily hopped IPAs or dark, roasted beers tend to overpower seafood because bitterness and roast fight against delicate, briny flavors," Taylor revealed. While hops can give beer a more complex and enjoyable taste for some, they're ultimately not a better ingredient when cooking fish in the kitchen.
The ideal types of beer to use for cooking fish
If more intense qualities in beer are not ideal for cooking fish, which ones are a good fit for the job? "Clean lagers, pilsners, and even citrus wheat beers are ideal," Josh Taylor advised. Beyond these recommendations, it's all about finding the flavors of beer that will complement your dish without stealing the spotlight. For example, light lagers and American pale ales are both great choices for beer battering, as they will provide a malty beer taste without overly contrasting the fish's flavor.
This same concept applies to crawfish, albeit with a different subset of beer. Because some crawfish have a stronger, sometimes sweeter taste than other seafood, using a beer with a brighter flavor profile can be your key to success. "The citrus notes from a hefeweizen or shandy pair with the sweetness of shrimp, crab, and lobster," Taylor said. "They add subtle flavor and lift without masking the seafood." In many cases, your best bet is to use an American lager — brands like Miller, Budweiser, and Coors — since they are often well-equipped to elevate your favorite fish properly without getting too experimental. "If you are doing a shrimp boil, using a full-bodied American lager like a Budweiser is crucial!" Taylor added.