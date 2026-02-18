Give Store-Bought Beef Broth Extra Flavor With This Pantry Staple

Whether you're looking to make a satisfying beef bourguignon (perhaps using Anthony Bourdain's recipe) or you're simply trying to enrich your Swedish meatball gravy, beef broth is a great way to infuse rich, unctuous flavor into a dish. And yet, the store-bought stuff you get in a carton doesn't exactly set the world on fire, does it? Just about any store-bought broth is going to taste a little flat compared to what you can make at home, but it's especially true of beef broth. Christine Pittman, founder of Cook the Story and The Cookful and host of the "Recipe of the Day" podcast, told The Takeout a way to make that store-bought beef broth more flavorful: by adding some tomato paste.

"Tomato paste makes beef broth taste richer and more rounded," Pittman said. "It adds umami, a little acidity, and subtle sweetness that wake up store-bought broth. Because it's so concentrated, it also gives the broth a bit more body."

Anyone who's had a tomato juice on an airplane will tell you that tomato is a great way to enhance umami as well as acidity, both of which are surefire ways to add a bit of get-up-and-go to your carton of broth. "Anything with beef, cabbage, beans, or long-simmered cuts [of meat] benefits from the extra depth," Pittman added. " ... Which is why it shows up in dishes like stuffed cabbage soup, oxtail soup, and classic chili."