How To Know If The NYC Cheesecake Slice You're Buying Is The Real Deal

There are all sorts of cheesecake styles going viral these days, whether it's wonderfully bouncy Japanese cheesecake or the two-ingredient, TikTok-famous cheesecake that's made with Biscoff cookies and Greek yogurt. But sometimes, you just can't beat classic New York City-style cheesecake: tall, creamy, and crumbly, perfect with a dollop of whipped cream. But how do you know if that cheesecake you bought from your local bakery is truly made in the style of the city that never sleeps? We asked Hector Godinez, the corporate chef at New York's famous Grimaldi's Pizzeria, and he told us to keep an eye on its flavor.

"New York cheesecake should taste creamy and smooth, with subtle citrus notes and a contrasting crunch from the crust that balances the richness," he said. New York cheesecake is traditionally made with cream cheese and flavored with a bit of lemon zest, with a crust made of crumbled shortbread or graham crackers. That means any cheesecake that has some kind of ostentatious flavoring or crust, like a chocolate chip cookie crust cheesecake with Nutella filling, is a no-go. "As New York cheesecake is delicate and subtly flavored, it is best kept simple, without overly elaborate crusts, shapes, or heavy toppings that would overpower the cheesecake itself," Godinez said. City life may be complicated, but cheesecake should be simple.