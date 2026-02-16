Whatever Happened To Misfit Foods From Shark Tank?

There's no denying that food products that get screen time on "Shark Tank" typically promise healthy alternatives to what's being mass-produced out there, but Season 12 featured several food concepts that still caused a stir among the panel of investors. There was former WNBA player Fran Harris' wellness drink, Electra Beverages, which was supposedly formulated to hydrate and fuel the body without unhealthy sweeteners and additives. There's also the ingenious dehydrated sauces brand, Slice of Sauce, which was designed to make carrying around condiments a breeze. Interestingly, one startup that got the Sharks really excited that season was the sausage company Misfit Foods. Unlike typical all-meat sausages, Misfit was producing part-meat, part-vegetable alternatives. The firm took pride in how the meat it used in its products was grass-fed beef or humanely raised chicken.

According to Misfit Foods founder Phil Wong, the company planned to position itself as a sustainable brand from the get-go. The brand initially focused on making juices, but Phil and his business partner, Ann Yang, quickly realized that the meat industry was a much bigger problem they wanted to tackle. They knew how hard it was to get people to eat vegetables, so they came up with a way to combine veggies and meat into one package. The idea was to slowly assimilate the more sustainable plant-based diet into meat-loving people's eating habits. On paper, the idea sounded promising, but was it enough to convince the Sharks to invest?