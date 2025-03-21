Whatever Happened To Electra Beverages From Shark Tank?
It was in 2021, on "Shark Tank" Season 12 that former WNBA player, Fran Harris, entered into the torture chamber (my nickname for the show) presenting a pitch for Electra Beverages. Her sports drink was designed to disrupt the traditional market, offering an alternative to the zillion wellness drinks out there that are often loaded with artificial sweeteners and sugar.
According to Harris, Electra was a functional formula that featured natural sweeteners like monk fruit, coconut water for electrolytes, and essential vitamins and minerals. The product debuted in three flavors — Litty Lemonade, Passion Punch, and Oh Yeah! Orange — each specially formulated to hydrate and fuel the body without unnecessary additives.
Harris was a seasoned entrepreneur and former ESPN analyst, and she positioned Electra as the answer to a growing demand for clean drinks that were tastier than hydrating with pickle juice. Her confidence was undeniable, and her athletic background lent credibility to the brand. Bringing her A-game, her primary goal was to prove that her business could thrive in a competitive industry. Though there were plenty of concerns, Barbara Corcoran felt that the product looked promising, and took the bait. Still, it appears the brand needed something more than the Shark's investment to find its footing.
What happened to Electra Beverages on Shark Tank?
Fran Harris entered the tank seeking a $350,000 investment in exchange for 20% equity, giving Electra a valuation of $1.75 million. She emphasized the need for healthier alternatives in sports drinks, explaining that Electra was free from artificial dyes, contained natural hydration boosters, and was built for athletes and everyday consumers alike.
The Sharks, however, didn't completely buy into the idea, despite Harris's insider expertise on what consumers would want — particularly athletes. Their biggest concern was competition. The sports drink market is dominated by what Kevin O'Leary bluntly referred to as "bone-crushing" industry titans like Gatorade, Powerade, and Body Armor — all backed by billion-dollar corporations. These brands have continued to build off consumer trust, with products like Gatorade's super simple water sweeping the market.
Another pause was Electra's early-stage status. The company had just launched a Kickstarter campaign ten days prior and had yet to generate substantial sales. Even though Harris had the experience and vision, the Sharks questioned whether people would gravitate toward Electra over more established brands that they already trusted. Barbara Corcoran ultimately offered Harris $100,000 in cash plus a $250,000 line of credit in exchange for 40% equity — on the condition that Harris secured a major athlete endorsement. They settled on a deal for 30% equity under the same terms.
Electra Beverages after Shark Tank
Electra Beverages saw an immediate boost in visibility after "Shark Tank." By May 2021, the drinks were stocked in approximately 170 H-E-B supermarket locations, selling for $2.99 per bottle. Online sales also expanded, with Electra becoming available on Amazon and the company's direct-to-consumer website. The brand positioned itself as a premium sports drink, appealing to parents, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious consumers looking for a better choice than traditional sports drinks.
But Electra faced a lot of growing pains. The COVID-19 pandemic caused major supply chain disruption, affecting production and distribution — and operational challenges started to stack up. The brand then pivoted from bottled beverages to exclusively powdered drink mixes, possibly to cut shipping costs and make the product more accessible. The shift was a smart adaptation to market demand, but it wasn't enough to maintain momentum.
By 2023, signs of trouble became more apparent. Electra's social media activity dwindled, with the last Instagram post appearing in May of that year. The official website indicated a planned relaunch in Summer 2024, but as of 2025, no new updates have been provided, and the product is no longer available for purchase.
Is Electra Beverages still in business?
As of 2025, Electra Beverages appears to be inactive. The website remains online but lacks updated product listings, and its social media accounts have been dormant for months, or even years. While there hasn't been an official announcement about a shutdown, the lack of activity strongly suggests that Electra is no longer operating.
It appears likely that competition came down hard on the company. The high costs of production, distribution, and marketing can be overwhelming, and without steady sales, maintaining a brand long-term becomes nearly impossible. While Electra had a strong concept and a passionate founder, it struggled to carve out a lasting space in the market.
Additionally, while the shift to powdered drink mixes was a smart move, it might not have been enough. With brands like Liquid I.V. strongly planted in the space, making enough of a name for yourself as a small business couldn't have been easy. In the end, signs point to Electra being another "Shark Tank" brand that saw initial success but couldn't sustain itself in the long run.
What's next for Electra Beverages' founder?
Fran Harris may have stepped away from Electra, but she hasn't slowed down in her professional endeavors. As of 2025, she is still listed as the founder and CEO of Electra Beverages & Nutritionals, LLC, though the company's inactivity suggests she may have moved on.
Though her presence in the beverage industry may have been brief, Harris remains heavily involved in sports and media. She co-founded The Athletic Club sports complex and produced a documentary about women's basketball titled "A League of Our Own." She has also been vocal about her efforts to bring a WNBA expansion team to Austin, Texas, showcasing her continued passion for the sports world.
She has her hands in a little of everything, and — coupled with her background in business, broadcasting, and athletics — it wouldn't be surprising if Harris launched another venture in the future. Whether that's in the beverage space or something entirely new, her track record suggests she's not done with entrepreneurship just yet. But, for now, it looks like Electra Beverages has run its course.