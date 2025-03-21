Whatever Happened To Electra Beverages From Shark Tank?

It was in 2021, on "Shark Tank" Season 12 that former WNBA player, Fran Harris, entered into the torture chamber (my nickname for the show) presenting a pitch for Electra Beverages. Her sports drink was designed to disrupt the traditional market, offering an alternative to the zillion wellness drinks out there that are often loaded with artificial sweeteners and sugar.

According to Harris, Electra was a functional formula that featured natural sweeteners like monk fruit, coconut water for electrolytes, and essential vitamins and minerals. The product debuted in three flavors — Litty Lemonade, Passion Punch, and Oh Yeah! Orange — each specially formulated to hydrate and fuel the body without unnecessary additives.

Harris was a seasoned entrepreneur and former ESPN analyst, and she positioned Electra as the answer to a growing demand for clean drinks that were tastier than hydrating with pickle juice. Her confidence was undeniable, and her athletic background lent credibility to the brand. Bringing her A-game, her primary goal was to prove that her business could thrive in a competitive industry. Though there were plenty of concerns, Barbara Corcoran felt that the product looked promising, and took the bait. Still, it appears the brand needed something more than the Shark's investment to find its footing.