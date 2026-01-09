Whatever Happened To JicaFoods From Shark Tank?

Superfoods were all the rage in the 2010s amid claims they provided a surefire way to get healthy. More than a decade later, and despite the never-ending debate on whether the term "superfoods" is real or just a buzzy marketing ploy, many still jump on the bandwagon, believing nutrient-rich foods translate to good health and wellness. Fermented foods, berries, chia seeds, and avocados are the superfoods that get the most spotlight from mainstream media, while lesser-known superfoods rarely carve a path into relevancy. Jicama, the slightly sweet and nutty root vegetable from Mexico that's rich in fiber and antioxidants, is one of the latter. However, business couple Xin Wang and Melissa Colella-Wang believed in jicama's potential so much that they built a company, called JicaFoods, based solely on the tuberous root.

The husband and wife launched JicaFoods in 2015, with jicama chips as their first product. The venture did well initially, even crossing $500,000 in sales. However, stiff competition in the salty snack category stunted their growth and eventually forced them to rethink their strategy. In 2019, they introduced new products: JicaWraps, JicaSticks, and Jica de Gallo (their version of pico de gallo). The switch-up instantly worked in their favor, with JicaFoods closing 2019 with $1 million in sales, followed by $4 million the year after, and a projected $6 million by 2022. Despite the progress, the Wangs wanted to elevate their company further, so they entered "Shark Tank," hoping to land a deal that could take the brand to greater heights.