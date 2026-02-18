The Best Colombian Restaurants In Miami, According To A Local

Miami and its neighboring cities are home to almost 240,000 Colombians who all clamor for their home country's food. I know because I'm one of them. Yes, the Magic City has a wonderful array of restaurants that represent gastronomical traditions from all over the world, but sometimes I just want a plate of warm ajiaco soup that transports me to weekends spent at my grandmothers' houses. At other times I get sick of being offered pre-made lemonade or boxed juices and have to run to my people because I know they would never serve me juice that isn't fresh. Luckily, our large numbers means there are dozens of Colombian restaurants spread all over Miami. Some are haute cuisine, others are closer to convenient stores that serve food than actual restaurants. Most are delicious.

For the sake of convenience, my family and I usually go to Bamboo, which is only a couple of blocks from our house. While it's really good, I wouldn't necessarily place it in the top Colombian spots in Miami. If someone wanted to try our food for the first time or if a newly arrived Colombian was looking for a place that transported them back home, I'd recommend these five excellent restaurants.