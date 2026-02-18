The Best Colombian Restaurants In Miami, According To A Local
Miami and its neighboring cities are home to almost 240,000 Colombians who all clamor for their home country's food. I know because I'm one of them. Yes, the Magic City has a wonderful array of restaurants that represent gastronomical traditions from all over the world, but sometimes I just want a plate of warm ajiaco soup that transports me to weekends spent at my grandmothers' houses. At other times I get sick of being offered pre-made lemonade or boxed juices and have to run to my people because I know they would never serve me juice that isn't fresh. Luckily, our large numbers means there are dozens of Colombian restaurants spread all over Miami. Some are haute cuisine, others are closer to convenient stores that serve food than actual restaurants. Most are delicious.
For the sake of convenience, my family and I usually go to Bamboo, which is only a couple of blocks from our house. While it's really good, I wouldn't necessarily place it in the top Colombian spots in Miami. If someone wanted to try our food for the first time or if a newly arrived Colombian was looking for a place that transported them back home, I'd recommend these five excellent restaurants.
Elcielo Miami
Elcielo doesn't serve traditional Colombian food. On the contrary, this establishment, helmed by executive chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, is modern and experimental; but the multi-course tasting menu focuses on Colombian ingredients and techniques. Diners eat flower petals, encounter unfamiliar fruits like golden berries, and literally lick chocolate off of their own hands. For this experience, they pay the hefty price of $289. (Word to the wise: The tasting menu is only $245 on Thursdays.) If you want to see what all the fuss is about but can't imagine blowing your savings on a meal, book the bar experience instead. You'll taste three carefully crafted cocktails with respective food pairings for $98.
Its unconventional approach to Colombian cuisine has placed Elcielo among the 264 Michelin-starred restaurants in the United States. Its Washington, D.C. location has also been awarded this honor. This isn't where I would send someone looking to learn about our traditional dishes. It's best suited for people who want a fine dining experience flavored by ingredients that come from one of the world's most biodiverse countries. If you've already tried Colombian food, the tasting menu will be even more enjoyable, as you'll get to see creative takes on familiar dishes.
Mondongo's
Mondongo's stands out from other Miami Colombian restaurants because it was originally established in Medellin in 1976. The owners wanted to bring good mondongo (beef tripe and tuber soup) to the city since they felt there wasn't any worthy of the name. They might've been right, because the restaurant was an almost immediate success. It became so big that it headed to Miami in 1995 to open a second location. It's now an institution in both cities and a reliable spot for anyone who wants true Colombian food.
The main dish to try is, of course, mondongo. If you're not into tripe and want to try something less "risky," the punta de anca (top sirloin) meal is simple yet tasty. You'll also be able to choose from other cuts and types of meat from the grill menu. Traditional Colombian arepas (which are very different from their Venezuelan counterparts) are always good here. As for drinks, Mondongo's has the largest selection I've seen at a Colombian restaurant in Miami. Guests can order a variety of cocktails as well as wines and liquors from all over the world. Why the extensive drink menu? Because this is the kind of place where you can meet friends and spend an entire afternoon talking about everything and nothing while sipping aguardiente (or whiskey, if you will).
Fonda Sabaneta
In a city known for its prohibitive restaurant prices that make dining out difficult, the affordable and generous plates at Fonda Sabaneta are a breath of fresh air. The Kendall restaurant welcomes patrons with a cup of chicken broth that warms the soul — especially after you learn it's always on the house. The menu encompasses food from many different parts of Colombia, so you'll likely find whatever you're craving. If, on the contrary, you're not familiar with Colombian food, this is a great place to be initiated, as you can try a wide variety of dishes.
You really can't go wrong with anything that you order, whether it's calentado (beans, steak, egg, and rice mixed together), sancocho de gallina (hen stew), ceviche with deep-fried pork rinds, or simple empanadas (fried savory pastries). The one dish that people order the most seems to be the wonderfully crispy mojarra frita, which is fried fish topped with lime juice. (Have you noticed we're big fans of deep frying?) To accompany these meals, I highly recommend getting a fresh fruit juice as these drinks are one of the best parts of Colombian gastronomy. If you're more into soda, skip ordering a coke and get a Colombiana instead. Even better, go for a refajo, which is made by mixing Colombiana and beer.
El Rinconcito Paisa
Established in 1985, El Rinconcito Paisa claims to be one of the first Colombian restaurants to have opened in the United States. I'm not sure whether that's true or not or how they would've even fact-checked that in the '80s, but what's important is that this spot is an iconic establishment for the community. As the name suggests, the restaurant is owned by Paisas, or people from the department of Antioquia and the broader coffee region.
The menu focuses on dishes from this area of the country, relying heavily on red beans, rice, and different kinds of meats. On any given day, most tables will have at least one bandeja paisa, a blissfully indulgent and gigantic dish that will leave you full for a good 24 hours. Order it to get rice, beans, sweet plantains, shredded beef, deep-fried pork rinds, sausage, arepa, and avocados on a single plate. It is absolutely as good as it sounds.
El Rinconcito has been so successful that it now has multiple locations around Miami. It draws people in with its friendly staff, homely atmosphere, and over-the-top decorations that almost make you feel as if you've been transported into the middle of Carnaval. Even though paisa dishes hold the spotlight, the restaurant also serves food from other regions of Colombia. It has even adapted to Miami by including items like Argentinean BBQ and Mexican-inspired cocktails.
Patacon Pisa'o
Although I love plantains in all of their forms, I have a soft spot for a good patacon pisao. The name of the dish means "stepped-on green plantain," referencing its flatness. This type of patacon is so large and flat that it resembles a plate — and it is used exactly like one. You can top it with basically anything you want, which is exactly what Patacon Pisa'o does. Diners can choose toppings like sauteed steak, shrimp topped with melted mozzarella, or ground beef with pico de gallo and guacamole. It's also possible to build your own patacon by getting the toppings that speak the most to your heart; or, rather, stomach.
If you're coming to Patacon Pisa'o, then getting the eponymous dish is always the right choice, but the restaurant doesn't exclude those who might not love green plantains. If this is you, there are plenty of other dishes from Colombia's Andes, Caribbean, and Pacific regions. You'll find famous foods like bandeja paisa and ajiaco as well as different meats accompanied with rice and vegetables. I'd encourage adventurous eaters to go for the oxtail stew, a dish that's not easy to find in other Colombian restaurants.