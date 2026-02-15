McDonald's Egg McMuffins Used To Come With Some Sweet Additions

While McDonald's primary claim to fame is its burgers and fries, the breakfast options just might be a close second. McDonald's breakfasts are so beloved that the megachain briefly offered them all day long. Among McDonald's many breakfast delights, one of the long-standing favorites is the Egg McMuffin. While you may have seen some variations on the classic McMuffin over the years, like the now-discontinued Egg White Delight or the limited-time Spicy McMuffin sandwich, you likely never tried a McMuffin with its original condiments: honey and jam. No, not together (apparently that was a bridge too far, even for early McMuffin creators). The earliest form of the McMuffin was served open-faced with the customer's choice of honey or jam on the side.

The Egg McMuffin, which first debuted in the early 1970s, originated as a fast food sandwich answer to classic eggs Benedict, hence the open-faced concept. The honey and jam were offered as side options during the testing phase, although today, McDonald's doesn't specify when they were phased out. By the time the McMuffin's roll-out was completed in 1975, it was a closed sandwich without either of the sweet toppings, and the rest is fast food history — McDonald's beloved Egg McMuffin changed breakfast sandwiches forever.