McDonald's Egg McMuffins Used To Come With Some Sweet Additions
While McDonald's primary claim to fame is its burgers and fries, the breakfast options just might be a close second. McDonald's breakfasts are so beloved that the megachain briefly offered them all day long. Among McDonald's many breakfast delights, one of the long-standing favorites is the Egg McMuffin. While you may have seen some variations on the classic McMuffin over the years, like the now-discontinued Egg White Delight or the limited-time Spicy McMuffin sandwich, you likely never tried a McMuffin with its original condiments: honey and jam. No, not together (apparently that was a bridge too far, even for early McMuffin creators). The earliest form of the McMuffin was served open-faced with the customer's choice of honey or jam on the side.
The Egg McMuffin, which first debuted in the early 1970s, originated as a fast food sandwich answer to classic eggs Benedict, hence the open-faced concept. The honey and jam were offered as side options during the testing phase, although today, McDonald's doesn't specify when they were phased out. By the time the McMuffin's roll-out was completed in 1975, it was a closed sandwich without either of the sweet toppings, and the rest is fast food history — McDonald's beloved Egg McMuffin changed breakfast sandwiches forever.
Recreate the original sweet and savory Egg McMuffin
While you can't order an open-faced McMuffin with honey or jam at your local McDonald's today, you can recreate the dish if your curiosity burns. McDonald's does stock both honey and grape jam, as well as a limited-edition hot honey for a spicy take on the original sweetness. Just order them on the side of your McMuffin to let the experiment begin. If you like the sweetness but aren't into honey or jelly, you can ask for Hotcake Syrup . It will bring a salty-sweet combination of flavors to your McMuffin that's similar to a Monte Cristo or a frozen waffle grilled cheese sandwich.
If you're more inclined to the savory side, ketchup is a great addition for a bit of acidity, or you can add some McDonald's barbecue sauce for a touch of smokiness. These are easily available at McDonald's. Many outlets also have a Hot Picante sauce, typically served with breakfast burritos, which you can request to give a touch of spice to your McMuffin.