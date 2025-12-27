Frozen Waffles Are The Perfect Bread Alternative For This Classic Sandwich
You know them, you love them, you probably have a box of them in your freezer — frozen waffles are a cozy, comforting convenience food that's been around since the 1950s. Whatever brand you prefer (here's our favorite frozen waffles), they're perfect for a quick, hot breakfast or even a satisfying after-school snack — and they're available in a surprisingly wide array of flavors, like blueberry and chocolate chip. But did you know that a pair of frozen waffles can also make a great substitute for the bread in a grilled cheese sandwich? While it would be a bit unusual to use chocolate-flavored waffles (although possibly interesting?), a pair of plain, toasted waffles can be used like bread for a slightly sweet, deliciously textured grilled cheese experience.
Unlike other grilled cheese bread options, waffle grilled cheese toes the line between sweet and savory, making it an ideal brunch treat (so long as everyone can agree on what time brunch is served). While classic American slices work especially well for a waffle grilled cheese, other options include creamy fontina, blended with shredded mozzarella for extra melt, or a sharp cheddar to contrast with the sweetness of the waffle.
Take your frozen waffle grilled cheese to new heights
While simplicity can be a virtue, waffle grilled cheese is a surprisingly versatile sandwich. If you're looking to turn this frozen waffle hack into a meal, you might want to make it a little heartier. Try adding a scrambled or fried egg to your waffle grilled cheese for a brunch creation that's perfect for dipping in maple syrup. Adding a few crispy chicken strips also transforms it into a tasty mashup of grilled cheese and classic chicken and waffles.
For a real foray into decadence, add ham and turkey to your frozen waffle grilled cheese for a twist on the Monte Cristo sandwich. There's no need to pan-fry the frozen waffle version, but you can get the same Monte Cristo experience by dusting the sandwich with a smattering of powdered sugar and serving it with a side of strawberry or raspberry jam for dipping.