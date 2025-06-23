The Frozen Waffle Hack That Lets You Make Irresistible Churros In Under 10 Minutes

At The Takeout, we're brave enough to ask the really hard-hitting questions like: Are waffles better than pancakes? Wherever you fall on that particular divide, you can probably agree that there are always ways to make waffles and pancakes better on a base level. In fact, one TikToker suggested an easy hack that will transform a frozen waffle into waffle churro fingers in no time. All you need is an air fryer, frozen waffles, butter, sugar, and cinnamon.

Obviously, you'll want to defrost your waffles first so you can cut them into roughly one-inch strips. Pop those babies into the air fryer with 2 tablespoons of melted butter, one teaspoon of cinnamon, and 1/4th cup of sugar. For the best results, air fry them for around 4 minutes. You can also cook frozen waffles in the air fryer without having to defrost them first. You won't be able to cut them into nice bite-sized chunks that way, but it can save you time if you're in a hurry.

The history of churros is much more mysterious than we thought, and these tasty little treats can be a bit of a pain to make, given the slightly finicky nature of the dough itself. This frozen waffle hack takes all of the time and headache out of making the churros themselves, while still giving you all of the delicious taste. The waffle crisps up brilliantly, creating a crunchy exterior and fluffy interior that you'll definitely be craving more of. Cinnamon sugar is a classic combo, too, and you're bound to love it here. It's a win-win dessert that takes no time at all to prep, make, and eat.