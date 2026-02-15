For The Most Flavorful Fresh Salmon, Buy It During This Season

Salmon is among the most versatile and delicious fish you can get your hands on, as it can be prepared in numerous ways and still be delicious. However, regardless of whether you're picking up salmon from Aldi (which is known for great salmon), grabbing some from Costco and using it for sushi, or going to your local fish market, it's always important to keep in mind the seasonality of the fish in order to get the freshest form of it possible. When it comes to wild salmon, the summer is generally the best time to purchase the fish.

Seasonality is pivotal to the taste, freshness, and overall quality of wild salmon. However, different salmon species have different periods of time each year when they're at their peak. In the case of Sockeye, there are only two months — June and July — when they can be found at their best. Pink salmon is even rarer, since it's only in season from June until September every other year. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Chinook salmon are at peak season for nearly half the year from May until September.