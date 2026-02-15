For Tender Fall-Off-The-Bone Chicken Wings, Use This Unexpected Trick
If you've got a big gathering coming up where you're feeding folks, it's hard to go wrong with chicken wings. Getting them that perfect, fall-off-the-bone (but not soggy) texture can be a chore, though, especially when you're short on time. Luckily, you may already have a tool in your kitchen arsenal that can cut down on stress. Although it might sound unusual, an Instant Pot is key to making effortless appetizers, including chicken wings.
An Instant Pot is a kitchen appliance that offers a lot of bang for your buck. Most have a wide range of settings, from slow cooking to high-pressure cooking, so you can customize and tweak your process. It also doesn't make a mess and leaves you having to tidy your whole kitchen after cooking. There's no spattering from deep-frying and no extra fat from pan grilling. Built-in timers mean you won't accidentally overcook the wings. On top of that, the steam while cooking helps ensure your wings won't dry out.
It's generally true that putting skin-on chicken in a slow cooker results in a mistake, but that's not the case with these wings. The fat in the skin and wing meat renders during pressure cooking, making it soft and rich. The oven-cooking afterwards crisps the skin, meaning the outside has a little crunch, but the rendered fat inside stays moist and toothsome. You can even use frozen skin-on wings for this recipe, if you cook them for a few extra minutes.
How an Instant Pot can be your new secret wing weapon
To make this hack work, it's all very straightforward. First, marinate your wings or apply your preferred dry rub as usual, then pat them dry right before cooking. Place a trivet or metal pan into your Instant Pot, and add about a cup of water to the bottom. Then it's time to use your Instant Pot's pressure-cooking settings. Depending on the wing size and texture you want, you'll need to let your Instant Pot work its magic for between six and 15 minutes. Once the pressure naturally releases, remove the wings and toss them in your favorite sauce or seasonings.
You're not done yet, though. Put your wings on a wire rack or a foil-lined pan, then pop them into a hot oven. Bake or broil the wings at a high temperature (over 450 degrees Fahrenheit) for up to another 10 minutes, turning them halfway through. After that, take them out and serve them up hot. The meat will be extra tender, and the skin outside should be crispy and savory from its time in the oven. Best of all, the process only takes about half an hour from start to finish.
This is a tried and true method that Instant Pot faithful have been using for years, with massive success. One Reddit user spoke highly of the wings, saying, "I thought I loved them in the air fryer before I got a pressure cooker. I am absolutely in love with this thing." Another user echoed the sentiment, saying simply, "Instant Pot wings are my favorite!!" With all this in mind, if you own an Instant Pot and like to host gatherings, include it in your event planning for an easier, more relaxing experience.