For Tender Fall-Off-The-Bone Chicken Wings, Use This Unexpected Trick

If you've got a big gathering coming up where you're feeding folks, it's hard to go wrong with chicken wings. Getting them that perfect, fall-off-the-bone (but not soggy) texture can be a chore, though, especially when you're short on time. Luckily, you may already have a tool in your kitchen arsenal that can cut down on stress. Although it might sound unusual, an Instant Pot is key to making effortless appetizers, including chicken wings.

An Instant Pot is a kitchen appliance that offers a lot of bang for your buck. Most have a wide range of settings, from slow cooking to high-pressure cooking, so you can customize and tweak your process. It also doesn't make a mess and leaves you having to tidy your whole kitchen after cooking. There's no spattering from deep-frying and no extra fat from pan grilling. Built-in timers mean you won't accidentally overcook the wings. On top of that, the steam while cooking helps ensure your wings won't dry out.

It's generally true that putting skin-on chicken in a slow cooker results in a mistake, but that's not the case with these wings. The fat in the skin and wing meat renders during pressure cooking, making it soft and rich. The oven-cooking afterwards crisps the skin, meaning the outside has a little crunch, but the rendered fat inside stays moist and toothsome. You can even use frozen skin-on wings for this recipe, if you cook them for a few extra minutes.