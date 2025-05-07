Your Instant Pot Is The Key To Making Effortless Appetizers
Dinner parties are a hassle. Is that an overgeneralization? Maybe. But unless you're a host or hostess extraordinaire, it's hard to pull one off without a hitch. That's why The Takeout turned to a hostess extraordinaire for advice. According to Yasmin Henley, the U.K.-based blogger and recipe developer behind By The Forkful, your Instant Pot is key to a stress-free dinner party.
"Instant Pots are a game-changer for dinner parties because they cook food quickly, allowing you to prepare multiple dishes in a short time," Henley told The Takeout. "Plus, knowing that your appetizers are on the go in the Instant Pot lets you focus on your main meal."
Don't let your appetizer ideas stop at delicate, individual hors d'oeuvres. Henley suggests dips, like cheesy queso. "They can be cooked quickly, stay warm, and are easily scaled up for a crowd," she explains. "I make a delicious white bean buffalo dip in the Instant Pot that goes down an absolute treat." She also recommends "stuffed mushrooms filled with a mixture of breadcrumbs, cheese, and herbs then steamed in the Instant Pot."
While Henley sticks to vegan and vegetarian dishes, there are plenty of options for hardcore carnivores, too. Try using a rotisserie chicken for a creamy buffalo chicken dip or queso with a beef bulgogi twist. Just be sure to make enough to go around — you can always reuse leftover dip for sandwich fillings or pizza toppings.
How to avoid an Instant Pot party foul
Not everything is Instant Pot-worthy, though. "Dishes like crispy appetizers, such as spring rolls or fried foods, won't work as well," says Henley. "Instant Pots don't tend to provide the necessary crisping or frying function." Want crispy canapés with minimal prep? Try using your air fryer instead.
Few party tricks are more impressive than the ability to time your dishes so they all come out at the same time. So what should you do if you plan to use your Instant Pot for two separate dishes, like queso dip and wings? "In this scenario, the better order is to cook the dish that requires longer cooking first," Henley says, adding that she'd start with the wings. "Afterwards, you can then cook the quicker dish — the queso."
Hot, cheesy dips like queso can be a recipe for disaster, too. Unless you're using Velveeta — a scary suggestion for the cheese snobs among us — hot cheese breaks easily. Add a little cornstarch to keep the queso from breaking and don't skimp on the fat.
Don't forget to keep an eye on the timer. "It's easy to overcook if you're not careful with the time settings," Henley says. She also warns against liquid-heavy recipes. "The Instant Pot can sometimes produce a very soupy result if you've not adjusted the recipe correctly."