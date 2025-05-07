Your Instant Pot Is The Key To Making Effortless Appetizers

Dinner parties are a hassle. Is that an overgeneralization? Maybe. But unless you're a host or hostess extraordinaire, it's hard to pull one off without a hitch. That's why The Takeout turned to a hostess extraordinaire for advice. According to Yasmin Henley, the U.K.-based blogger and recipe developer behind By The Forkful, your Instant Pot is key to a stress-free dinner party.

"Instant Pots are a game-changer for dinner parties because they cook food quickly, allowing you to prepare multiple dishes in a short time," Henley told The Takeout. "Plus, knowing that your appetizers are on the go in the Instant Pot lets you focus on your main meal."

Don't let your appetizer ideas stop at delicate, individual hors d'oeuvres. Henley suggests dips, like cheesy queso. "They can be cooked quickly, stay warm, and are easily scaled up for a crowd," she explains. "I make a delicious white bean buffalo dip in the Instant Pot that goes down an absolute treat." She also recommends "stuffed mushrooms filled with a mixture of breadcrumbs, cheese, and herbs then steamed in the Instant Pot."

While Henley sticks to vegan and vegetarian dishes, there are plenty of options for hardcore carnivores, too. Try using a rotisserie chicken for a creamy buffalo chicken dip or queso with a beef bulgogi twist. Just be sure to make enough to go around — you can always reuse leftover dip for sandwich fillings or pizza toppings.