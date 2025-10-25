The Kitchen Appliance With The Most 'Bang For Your Buck,' According To Reddit

If you're outfitting a new kitchen or revamping an old one, you'll want to pick your tools and appliances carefully. There are plenty of tools to stay away from: You probably don't need a countertop ice maker, and you definitely don't need a pair of salad scissors. Others are worth it, like food processors, which Julia Child called "revolutionary." If Julia Child had been around in 2010, when the Instant Pot launched, she might've had a different opinion. According to Redditors on r/frugal, the multi-cooker offers "the best 'bang for your buck'" of any household appliance.

The answer comes as no surprise to appliance fans. Instant Pots are so durable and so useful that, when the brand filed for bankruptcy in 2023, journalists blamed the quality of the product: The multi-cooker was just too good. There's no need for customers to repurchase a product that lasts for years, and, thanks to the pot's wide range of functions, there wasn't much room for the brand to expand into other kitchen categories. Once the Instant Pot hit market saturation, there was nowhere to go.

Instant Pot is back from bankruptcy, though, and as beloved as ever. The cookers, which typically range from $100 to $150, aren't necessarily cheap, but their versatile features and high-quality construction make them well worth the investment. "For dried beans alone it has paid for itself 100 times over," wrote one Redditor.