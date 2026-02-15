This Exclusive Philadelphia Italian Restaurant Requires A Membership To Get In

Philadelphia's noteworthy dining experiences include restaurants such as Pho 75, home of Anthony Bourdain's favorite hangover-curing soup, and Le Virtù, offering an Italian feast with 40 courses. Alas, City Tavern, where the founding fathers celebrated the first Fourth of July, is now only open for special occasions. Even so, it may be easier to get in there than to book a table at Palizzi Social Club, a restaurant that's drawn rave reviews from critics and currently enjoys a 4.4-star Yelp rating. The reason is, it really is a club; you'll need a membership to get in.

The term "supper club" is usually applied to a type of restaurant popular in the Midwest that doesn't require you to do anything other than make a reservation (if that). Social clubs in Philadelphia, however, are another thing altogether. These establishments have Class C liquor licenses allowing them to remain open until 3 a.m. as opposed to the 2 a.m. closing hour observed by bars open to the public. This tends to make them popular with people who work in the industry and who want to unwind with a drink after their shift ends.

The membership fee at Palizzi Social Club is a modest $20, but the problem is memberships are hard to come by. The website at present says that membership is closed for the time being, although a Reddit post indicates there was a brief window last spring where memberships were available. To get them, you had to be at the door at 3 p.m. with cash in hand. If you snoozed, you lost, since people were already lining up at 6 a.m.