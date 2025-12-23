The Philadelphia Restaurant That Challenges Your Appetite To A 40-Course Italian Feast

Saffron-flavored lamb and fresh pasta are just a taste of the Italian cuisine on display twice a year at a 40-course Italian feast held at a restaurant in Philadelphia. At this eatery, you'll be treated to a modern version of la panarda, a historical and incredibly involved summertime feast held in Abruzzo, a mountain region in central Italy. Sometimes up to 50 different regional wines and dishes were (and still are) served at these Abruzzese meals over the course of about 9 hours. You can indulge in the experience without leaving the United States by booking a seat at the next feast — held at Le Virtù in Philadelphia's East Passyunk neighborhood.

Staff at Le Virtù have been serving la panarda in the winter since 2011 and added a summertime event in 2019. It's part of a deep, generational Italian tradition in East Passyunk, and the restaurant's entire menu is dedicated just to Abruzzese cuisine. The hyper-focus on this Italian region creates a nuanced and perfected range of dishes that are a nod to the family heritage of the restaurant owners.

La panarda underlines the restaurant's love for Abruzzo; it shares cultural values of connection, hospitality, and community gathering. It's an all-day exclusive and fairly expensive event — the restaurant limits attendance to around 35 people per feast, and tickets are about $500 each, with tax and tip due at the end of the meal.