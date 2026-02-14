The Feast Of A Dinner Bob Dylan Once Listed Off Sounds Too Good Not To Recreate

Bob Dylan's affinity for down-home southern cooking makes a certain kind of sense. A central part of Dylan's mystique is that he has a deep connection with what critic Greil Marcus dubbed "the old, weird America" — a land of dusty roads, bizarre carnivals, and traveling men with guitars — despite his quiet, unremarkable suburban upbringing in Hibbing, Minnesota. Of course, someone who grew up idolizing the likes of Robert Johnson and Woody Guthrie might also gravitate towards the culture that surrounded those artists — up to and including the cuisine.

Although food is not one of Dylan's main lyrical preoccupations, it does come up from time to time in his work. One song on his album "Nashville Skyline" is called "Country Pie," and although he may not be talking about eating literal pie (ahem), he name-drops a number of possible fillings, including raspberry, blueberry, and apple. And in his hobby as a painter, Dylan has often used the exteriors of a number of restaurants as subjects, including Dockery Plantation and Poor Monkey's in Mississippi. (He also painted the exteriors of Russ and Daughters, one of the best New York City restaurants on Goldbelly.)