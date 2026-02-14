The Vintage Julia Child Cookbook That Could Be Worth Thousands

Never mind trendy cookbooks by modern celebrity chefs—sometimes, it feels good to go back to the classics. While some swear by the multitude of recipes in "The Joy of Cooking," if you're in the mood to make French cuisine, the ultimate English-language cookbook for decades has been Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking." But if you happen to have an old copy on your kitchen shelf, be careful not to spill sauce on it—depending on when it was published, it could be worth thousands of dollars. Listings for signed first editions of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" and its sequel, "Volume Two: Mastering the Art of French Cooking" hit five figures on Etsy, while a first edition of the first volume alone, not signed, can go for over $2,000.

It's important to note that, even if you do have an older copy of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" at home, there might not be a major payout in your future. While a first edition can be very valuable, other early editions of the cookbook sell online for hundreds at most, rather than thousands. Moreover, the price for used books varies significantly depending on condition, and cookbooks are often damaged from exposure to food and liquids, as well as damage to the spines from being left open while following a recipe.