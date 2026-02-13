The Gourmet-Sounding Aldi Pasta That Customers Are Split On

Fresh, stuffed pastas are perfect to keep on hand for an easy and satisfying meal, which is why you're likely to throw a package of tortellini or ravioli into your shopping cart. However, depending on who you ask, the Priano Lobster Ravioli might not be among the best Italian foods you'll find at Aldi.

The eye-catching yellow- and red-striped ravioli are filled with lobster, ricotta, and mozzarella, and made with breadcrumbs, cream, wheat flour, and eggs. They're flavored with ingredients like sherry, garlic, chives, lemon juice, and a number of different spices, including black and white pepper, paprika, mustard, celery seed, cayenne pepper, and some baking spices.

Though the combination sounds pleasant enough, many Aldi shoppers have had some very strong negative reactions. "The nicest thing I can say is that it was edible. Aside from that, it was a complete and utter disappointment," wrote one Reddit user. "I love ravioli, and I love lobster, and nothing about this made me happy." Other unsatisfied customers complained of an oddly sweet taste, too doughy, scant amount of seafood, or overall blandness.

On the other hand, this stuffed pasta has its fans. One reviewer lamented that they didn't buy more packages when they saw them on sale at Aldi, and a Facebook user described the meal they made with the lobster ravioli as "very tasty."