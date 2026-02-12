Frozen Meatballs Become A Worthy Party Appetizer With Just A Few Store-Bought Ingredients

It's never a bad idea to keep a few frozen meatballs in the back of your freezer. With a relatively quick cook time, frozen meatballs can be prepared with spaghetti and your favorite brand of store-bought sauce (or you can snag Ina Garten's sauce recommendation) for a quick, classic comfort food dinner whenever you like. But did you know that frozen meatballs can also bring the party flavor in a pinch? According to a YouTube video from @dailyoriginalvids, you can turn frozen meatballs into delicious marinara bites to feed a crowd with just a few simple ingredients from the grocery store — no need to defrost the meatballs!

You'll need a muffin tray to make the marinara bites, but beyond that, no special ingredients are required. Just spread store-bought pizza crust dough over the tray, then add a frozen meatball into each cup. Top the meatballs with your favorite marinara sauce, plus some shredded mozzarella. Cover with a second sheet of pizza dough, and use a pizza cutter to slice each section into squares. Twist each square shut, brush it with olive oil, and bake for a tasty, simple, homemade hors d'oeuvre that's sure to please a crowd. You can also add Italian seasoning to the olive oil glaze for extra flavor or sprinkle shredded parmesan as a topping.