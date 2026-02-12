Frozen Meatballs Become A Worthy Party Appetizer With Just A Few Store-Bought Ingredients
It's never a bad idea to keep a few frozen meatballs in the back of your freezer. With a relatively quick cook time, frozen meatballs can be prepared with spaghetti and your favorite brand of store-bought sauce (or you can snag Ina Garten's sauce recommendation) for a quick, classic comfort food dinner whenever you like. But did you know that frozen meatballs can also bring the party flavor in a pinch? According to a YouTube video from @dailyoriginalvids, you can turn frozen meatballs into delicious marinara bites to feed a crowd with just a few simple ingredients from the grocery store — no need to defrost the meatballs!
You'll need a muffin tray to make the marinara bites, but beyond that, no special ingredients are required. Just spread store-bought pizza crust dough over the tray, then add a frozen meatball into each cup. Top the meatballs with your favorite marinara sauce, plus some shredded mozzarella. Cover with a second sheet of pizza dough, and use a pizza cutter to slice each section into squares. Twist each square shut, brush it with olive oil, and bake for a tasty, simple, homemade hors d'oeuvre that's sure to please a crowd. You can also add Italian seasoning to the olive oil glaze for extra flavor or sprinkle shredded parmesan as a topping.
Jazz up your meatball marinara bites
If you like frozen meatball marinara bites, there are plenty of ways to jazz them up and experiment with flavors. For instance, if you want a kick of spice, use jarred arrabbiata sauce instead of traditional marinara, or top the bites with dried red pepper flakes before you put them in the oven. You can also upgrade your pasta sauce with a little olive oil for a richer flavor. On the other hand, for a creamier take on the bites, use jarred vodka sauce, or incorporate a brand of frozen meatball that includes cheese, in addition to the shredded mozzarella you fold into the bites.
Speaking of the frozen meatballs themselves, what if some of your guests don't eat red meat or are vegetarians? That doesn't mean you can't make meatball marinara bites. Frozen meatballs are available in varieties made from poultry, including chicken and turkey. There are also plant-based meatballs on the market for vegans and vegetarians. If some of your guests are vegan or lactose-intolerant, you can also find plant-based cheese and vegan-friendly store-bought pizza dough.