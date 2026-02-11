Buy Your Favorite Whiskey And Transfer It Out Of The Bottle — Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whiskey should never really go bad if you're leaving it alone on a shelf in the cupboard. However, whiskey usually only lasts a year or two after opening before its flavor takes a hit. Worse still, it may begin drifting away from peak freshness after just two months. There's no way to avoid that decline entirely unless you refuse to open the bottle, but there are certainly methods for keeping a good whiskey safe. We spoke to Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and executive director at Bourbon Charity, who recommended transferring whiskey into a smaller bottle once you've drank enough of it.

Why do that, you ask? Blatner explained that air exposure is a big problem for whiskey. As you pour whiskey over the course of several evenings, the increasingly empty bottle is going to have more space for oxygen to fill. In bottles which are nearly empty, the deteriorating effects of this surplus oxygen will set in faster. According to Blatner, "Transferring it into a smaller container limits oxidation. It's not necessary for most bottles early on, but it can make sense for long-term storage of a partially full bottle." Once you've drank about two-thirds of the bottle, moving the remaining whiskey into a small decanter or a even a bunch of sample bottles will minimize the air touching your liquor.