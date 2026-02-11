The Ohio Restaurant That's Serving Up Serial Killers' Last Meals

If this all sounds terribly shock-jock, like a true crime take on Las Vegas' controversial Heart Attack Grill, it wasn't the founders' intention. The restaurant is owned and operated by Nate Thompson and Raychel Eastes, who also run the nearby Ohio Museum of Horror. (They intend to open a second The Last Meal near their Michigan Museum of Horror in the town of Monroe.) Thompson told People that "we want to, almost like a documentary ... get you as close to understanding the last moments or the last meals of these people." Thompson insists that he's not trying to be disrespectful: "We're trying to be as tasteful as possible with an idea that will definitely ruffle people's feathers."

One might argue that there is no tasteful way to execute this idea (so to speak), and there may be some truth to that. But as ghoulish as the concept sounds, Thompson's logic makes some sense. Chances are you've given some thought as to what you would eat for your last meal if you knew you were going to die, taking into account everything you've ever eaten — buffalo chicken wings from your favorite pub, say, or your mother's meatloaf enhanced with onion soup mix. Very few of us know exactly when we're going to die. These people did, and their choice of food signified the culmination of a life, however sordid or evil. There's something inherently fascinating about that, even as these criminals partook in a luxury denied to their victims.