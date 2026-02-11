According To Science This Is The Best Time To Eat Lunch

We all know breakfast is called "the most important meal of the day," but according to science, lunch and the time in which you eat it is just as important. Research shows that if you grab lunch between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., your body will absorb more nutrients and in turn, produce greater and more sustained energy levels.

"The body's digestive system and its ability to effectively process glucose are most active during this time frame," explains Dr. Kezia Joy, Registered Dietician Nutritionist and medical advisor at Welzo. This is largely due to the body's internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm, which regulates different bodily functions, including metabolism, on a 24-hour light and dark cycle. Because the typical lunch falls within the body's natural cycle, Dr. Joy says that it responds better to hunger and fullness signals, making it easier to eat satisfying amounts without overindulging.

Sometimes life happens and we may have to put lunch on the back burner. However, Dr. Joy recommends eating lunch at the same time every day, if possible, to assist in establishing your body's hunger hormone and digestive rhythm. "You don't need to be perfectly consistent with eating lunch every day; small deviations from your usual meal time are acceptable so long as you do not habitually skip or delay lunch for three or four hours," says Dr. Joy.