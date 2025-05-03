Fruity Pebbles Is One Of The Worst Gluten-Free Cereals — And Not Because Of The Sugar

There are some ultra-processed foods we know are terrible, not just for our health, but also for our taste buds thanks to their unnatural smells, colors, and flavors. Yet, it's these very characteristics, along with a strong dose of childhood nostalgia, that keep us coming back to these types of packaged foods. Fruity Pebbles cereal is a prime example. It's not just one of the worst gluten-free cereals around, but probably one of the worst cereals in general. And yet, many people can't stop themselves from buying it.

At this point, it is common knowledge that cereal products designed for children are almost guaranteed to be laden with sugar — it's inevitable and something we should accept — so, that's not the main issue with Fruity Pebbles. The real problem is the texture of the cereal, or lack thereof, and the fact that every spoonful is a loaded with artificial dyes.

According to an analysis of the best and worst gluten-free cereals available on grocery store shelves, The Takeout's reviewer noted that Fruity Pebbles cereal basically did a disappearing act once it touched milk, transforming into what was described as "little soaked scraps of rainbow-colored construction paper." This stands in stark contrast to the cereal's original texture which remained crisp even when soaked with milk. Other people across the internet agree; there are several discussions online where people decry the new texture of Fruity Pebbles and wonder whether the brand has changed its recipe. While you won't find Post Consumer Brands (Fruity Pebbles' parent company) officially acknowledging a recipe change, you will find people suggesting a change has taken place on both Reddit and the Fruity Pebbles website itself. Suffice to say, fans are not happy about the cereal's new texture.