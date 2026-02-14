11 Unique Sodas You Can Try At The World Of Coca-Cola In Atlanta
Did you know that there is actually a whole interactive museum dedicated to all things Coca-Cola? It's filled with unique Coca-Cola flavors that most people don't even know about, and exists in all its glory in Atlanta, Georgia. Aptly called the World of Coca-Cola, guests can come and get an inside scoop on the history of the brand and much more. One of the most popular and fun experiences to look forward to when visiting is the Taste It! exhibition area. Here, visitors can stroll among several tasting stations while sipping on more than 100 drinks from around the globe.
It's kind of like taking a whirlwind, worldwide vacation with your taste buds, without even leaving the building. While the exact lineup changes, routinely rotating among popular sodas in nearly every corner of the world, there is always an exciting array of new and unique flavors to discover. Each soda featured is not only an adventure for your palate, but also offers a little glimpse into each country's culture, preferences for how they like their libations, and even which local ingredients they tend to feature prominently in recipes. Some sodas are sweet as can be, while others are boldly bitter. They run the entire spectrum, indeed.
But that's actually the fun of it, being surprised by unexpected jolts of flavor (the good, the bad, and the ... puzzling). Here are 11 unique sodas you can try at the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta.
Beverly (Italy)
If you were a fan of Coca-Cola Spiced, you clearly like your Coke with a bit of a kick. And if there is one Coca-Cola product that fits that bill, it is the Beverly soda, an Italian soft drink that packs a real punch. Ask anyone who's visited the World of Coca-Cola what the one flavor that really stuck with them is, and chances are, you will get the answer "Beverly" regularly. Some sippers see the unique appeal of the soda, which has been described as quite bitter. Others? The screwed up faces and audible gag reflexes say all you need to know, outing them as non-fans of the Italian flavor.
In 1969, when it was introduced in Italy, Beverly was actually engineered to be a non-alcoholic aperitif. For the unfamiliar, an aperitif is a popular drink in Italian culture, traditionally enjoyed before meals to whet the appetite and aid digestion. Basically, Beverly was Coca-Cola's nod to the Italian classic, with its own soda twist (think Campari, but make it Coke).
This aim explains the intense bitter flavor often ascribed to the soda, which is also said to present whispers of grapefruit and citrus. And while this bent toward bitterness may not be as shocking to European palates, to Americans, it has definitely been a divisive drink, with some even calling it the absolute worst of the flavor options at the World of Coca-Cola.
Inca Kola (Peru)
If you were a fan of the old-school Hubba Bubba soda and have a particular penchant for bubblegum-flavored bubbly drinks in general, this next pick is for you. We are talking about Inca Kola, a soda that is deeply rooted in its "home" country of Peru. We suggest it because it is often compared to bubblegum in taste, and its cheery, bubbly, bright yellow characteristics have been delighting Peruvian sippers since its invention in the mid-1930s.
The carbonated creation of British immigrant José Lindley, Inca Kola was an instant hit, and within 10 years, it became the nation's most popular soda. The residents loved it so much that the local elixir blew Coca-Cola sales out of the water in regional markets. Everything about the soda seems intentional, even down to its gold color, chosen specifically to symbolize the grandness of the ancient Inca Empire. As for the taste? The recipe is said to include 13 herbs and aromatics and to present a fruit-forward, sweet flavor profile that, as mentioned earlier, evokes a familiar note of bubblegum goodness.
Interesting fact: Peruvians prefer it served room temp. And while you will find this beloved drink all over Peru, the World of Coca-Cola is a rare U.S. locale where you can score a sip. And the verdict among visitors? Largely positive, a sign that Peruvians know good things when they taste them.
Stoney Ginger Beer (Tanzania)
Yet another cola with some kick that visitors can sip at the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta is Stoney Ginger Beer. Hailing from Tanzania, it is also known as Stoney Tangawizi ("tangawizi" means "ginger" in Swahili). It must be noted that this sparkling beverage is no ale. Many get confused, forgetting that there absolutely is a difference between ginger ale and ginger beer. In fact, speaking of ales, many also wonder if ginger beer contains alcohol (spoiler alert: the answer may surprise you).
But back to the Stoney Ginger Beer in particular, and that spicy kick it carries. The soda first hit the scene in South Africa in the early 1970s, and flavor intensities vary a bit by country. This Tanzanian iteration nods to the special ties the region has with the ginger root, which was often used in recipes and for general wellness. Straying from the more subtle ginger ales America tends to favor, this ginger beer brings far more heat, igniting an intense sensory adventure for your tongue that many visitors who sample it at the World of Coca-Cola find spectacular. Some, not so much.
For those who aren't such big fans of the feisty spice in the soda, it's assumed they might not be used to a cola with such a caustic kick. But love it or hate it, this is essential to the drink, aimed to mirror the oomph evoked by traditional Tanzanian ginger recipes.
Fanta Kolita (Costa Rica)
Fanta Kolita is a cola flavor from the Taste It! lineup that is exclusive to the Central American country of Costa Rica. Sparkling in nature and cheery red in color, this soda features a sweetness that fans appreciate, and a flavor hinting of floral notes that the Coca-Cola brand characterizes as being exotic with a slight side of not-too-tart tang (think grenadine, but make bubbly ... and really good). Several tasters have likened the selection to bubblegum, or even a smooth dessert-esque sip with a vanilla vibe. This explains why those with a sweet tooth (who are less likely to get on board with the previous, more bitter and spicy soda flavors) could reach more for this cola rendition.
Speaking of flavor, this specific Fanta is founded on kolita (also called kola roja), which is a popular Latin American syrup that Costa Ricans in particular enjoy. Here, kolita can often be seen in recipes like granizados or copos (traditional shaved ice sweets consisting of condensed and powdered milk and bright red syrup). It's this sentimental tie that makes this soda iteration such a win for the local area, bringing back childhood memories.
It has been around since the 1980s and is still widespread throughout Costa Rica, but lucky Americans can still try it out in Atlanta when it's in rotation at World of Coca-Cola. Based on reviews, this Fanta Kolita is a fun, fizzy win that many would reach for again.
Sprite Cucumber (Romania)
Sprite Cucumber takes all the lemon-limeness we love about the original version, and with one tiny tweak (an infusion of refreshing cucumber), creates a unique and tasty soda with a twist. Caffeine-free, just like the OG iteration, Sprite Cucumber is often seen as one of the most universally accepted (read: least divisive) sodas available for tasting at the World of Coca-Cola. Basically, it has largely been received by reviewers as nice enough in its newness, offering something a wee bit different than your classic Coke, without crossing the line into you-went-too-far territory.
The Sprite brand hit the scene in the early 1960s and is available currently in nearly every corner of the globe (190 countries and counting). This Romanian iteration is a flavor that has sprouted up since, showcasing the preferred regional tastes that lean toward the fresh veggie seen in many Eastern European recipes.
Visitors have remarked that Cucumber Sprite is surprisingly good, with some ranking the Romanian soda among their favorites in the entire World of Coca-Cola tasting room. For those seeking less of a shock to the system when braving new flavors in Atlanta, Cucumber Sprite seems a solid bet. It doesn't pucker the lips or completely rock the palate like the bitter-leaning Beverly, or saturate your senses with sweetness like some of the fruity fizzes. So, if you lean middle-of-the-road, "obey your thirst" and reach for this.
Sparletta Sparberry (Zimbabwe)
Just like the Fanta Kolita, Sparletta Sparberry serves visitors at the World of Coca-Cola with a vibrant sip of electric red. Bright and cheery, this caffeine-free cola definitely leans into all things berry, with raspberry and cream often cited as key flavor players. Fruity, smooth, sweet, and creamy, those reviewers who decidedly did not warm to the more out-there sodas seem to give Sparletta Sparberry the stamp of approval.
Since the early 1950s, Sparletta has been operating under the umbrella of The Coca-Cola Company based in South Africa. The Sparberry version hit the African scene a bit later that decade (the mid-1950s), and is still on the market in specific regions, Zimbabwe included. Due to this exclusivity, finding it on the sampling menu in the Taste It! room in Atlanta only serves to make the first (and subsequent) sip(s) feel extra special.
The fact that cream sodas (a niche this iteration definitely leans into) tend to already hold a bit of sentimental weight and nostalgic spirit for sippers makes the overall approval for Sparberry understandable. After all, sweet and creamy is much easier to give a green light to versus the far more polarizing international renditions like Beverly or super-spicy Stoney Ginger Beer.
Fanta Melon Frosty (Thailand)
Fanta Melon Frosty is a Thai soda selection that not only draws attention for its yummy flavor profile but also for its daringly vibrant green hue. The color is so bold, just like the 1980s song and dance, you could say, "It's electric!" Particularly preferred for its tropical punch tones, this melon-centric soda sparkles with fizz, and as you sip it in the Taste It! exhibit room in Atlanta, you could easily imagine yourself in sunny Thailand, enjoying an oh-so-cool liquid treat.
The Fanta label is the second-largest in the United States under the Coca-Cola umbrella. Its presence is seen and tasted in over 180 countries currently, and part of its trademark is regional flavors that vary according to the preferences and trends of each locale. So, it makes sense that this Thailand iteration is all about melon, as that specific fruit is quite popular for local palates.
And while it is indeed a YES for those tasters who appreciate its candy-like characteristics, including notes of bubblegum, citrus, and even banana, some may find that combination of quite a few (perhaps clashing) flavors a bit off-putting. Regardless of which side sippers land on, the verdict is at least not as bickered over as Beverly (because boy do people get their feathers ruffled over those bubbles!).
Minute Maid Joy Apple Lychee (Korea)
A rarity in the World of Coca-Cola tasting room, Minute Maid Joy Apple Lychee is among the few sodas with zero fizz factor. This non-sparkling cola is also caffeine-free, with notes of sour apple alongside sweet and smooth lychee. It's juicy over fizzy, and many reviewers were fans (some even going back for seconds). Others? Definitely on the fence ... or flat out "no thanks," "never again," head-shakers.
For apple juice fans in particular, this Minute Maid delight, with just a little lychee lift, gives you the same juice fix but makes it just a bit bougie. You've got the acidity from the apple, as well as a crisp, tart taste, and the lychee is there to soften and smooth it all out with a sweetness that balances any risk of that too-bold bite. Still wondering if you'll miss that fizz? Honestly, amid rows and rows of machines dispensing neon, anti-freeze-hued carbonated colas, this juice feels like a welcome relief from all that buzz (and bubbles).
Lychee fruit is widely available across East Asia and is native to southern China. If you are looking for something different while delving into the Coke flavors of the world, this Minute Maid might be made for you.
Mezzo Mix (Germany)
Mezzo Mix is Germany's answer to a question no one really asked, yet many find they (surprisingly) appreciate the reply. And the query? What happens when cola combines with orange? In fact, the official slogan for Mezzo Mix says it a bit more eloquently, the verbiage translating specifically to "Cola kisses orange." And when you are trying this unique soda at the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, you must really "kiss" your expectations goodbye (or at least check them at the door), because this sip is nothing like you've ever tasted.
Germans love it, evidenced by its popularity and widespread visibility throughout the country and even Europe proper (since the early 1970s). If you find yourself there and jonesing for this orange-cola fix, be sure to ask for a "spezi" (it's the generic name). The locals will know what you mean. While you are at the World of Coca-Cola? Step up, take a deep breath, then prepare yourself for an unlikely pairing that has a taste that'll either floor you, leave you befuddled, or bring you running to the next soda to cleanse your palate.
Case in point: Ratings tend to land squarely in the middle of the road for this fizzy orange cola, which just goes to show that a drink can be both a cult classic and still not be the one universally reached for first by the thirsty masses.
Fanta Sour Plum (China)
Besides Beverly, Fanta Sour Plum just may be the most debated drink in the World of Coca-Cola's Taste It! exhibit. Spoiler alert: Despite its fruit-forward name, not everyone thinks this soda slaps. Sour Plum is a flavor exclusive to China, and to say it elicits pretty intense reactions would be an understatement indeed. Those initial moments after the first mouthful are tremendously telling (and entertaining), with video accounts recording reactions ranging from near-raves ... to near-rants.
Some reviews have even gone viral for the humor of the surprise aspect alone. Picture watching and reading wide-ranging reviews, featuring everything from genuine appreciation (even ardent enthusiasm) to full-on facial contortions (looking at you, dramatic scrunches and lip puckers), followed by this-is-near-criminal declarations of disgust. Suffice to say, love it or hate it, this Chinese Sour Plum soda is a sip you won't forget.
But what exactly is the taste combination that is causing such a stir? A savoy-sweet quality has been mentioned by visitors who have sampled the soda at the World of Coca-Cola. Many have likened the drink to barbecue sauce, which admittedly isn't a popular quality to look for in a soda.
Bonbon Anglais (Madagascar)
Madagascar's Bonbon Anglais brings a sparkling splash of tropical delight to the World of Coca-Cola tasting menu. Exclusive to Madagascar, it's easily recognized by its yellow hue (reminiscent of the sun) and refreshingly citrus-toned taste. A bit more mellow than many of the others on this unique soda list, Bonbon Anglais offers sippers something different from their everyday cola, without risking running completely off the road into too-weird territory.
It seems fitting, too, that this line, which operates under the Coca-Cola family umbrella, leans tropical, since that definitely jives with Madagascar's warm climate. Regarding the particular flavor, reviewers who have partaken in the paradisiacal-inspired drink have described its taste as being sweet, smooth, and as refreshing as any would expect of a sunny beach day, positioning the soda as a welcome change from the more polarizing flavors presented in the Atlanta exhibit.
Among the sodas that regularly earn more positive reactions, Bonbon Anglais appears to earn its place near the top of the international favorites. Much of this might be thanks to its far more chill combinations of sweet and fruity versus bitter or spicy. And the only sour thing here might be reactions if samples of this flavor run out. In summary, the overall approval of Bonbon Anglais seems to make the case for sodas that aren't too loud or bold, yet still bring a bit of novelty to the table (or sippie cup).