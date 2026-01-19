The Old-School Bubble Gum Soda '80s Kids Wish Would Come Back

Bubble gum is a sweet treat that's been enjoyed by kids and adults for almost 100 years. Soda has been around even longer, dating back to the 18th century. It shouldn't come as any surprise, then, that companies over the years have tried to combine the two. Along with soda-flavored bubble gum that still pops up from time to time, bubble gum-flavored soda has made appearances numerous times over the decades. One of the most famous examples of this is Hubba Bubba bubble gum soda.

Kids of the late 1980s and early 1990s may remember seeing these pink and yellow cans on shelves, or even commercials advertising the drink. A select few may even remember how it tastes. According to many who once sipped this soda, it was one of the sugariest things a kid could get their hands on. And yes, it really did taste just like gum. One Reddit user recalled how it was a sought-after rarity, saying, "My sister and I would beg our mom for it, it was our treat if we were good." Another user raved about the taste, stating, "I LOVED it!!! As a middle-aged adult, I wished this still existed, and would absolutely drink it."

Not everyone is all aboard the nostalgia train when it comes to Hubba Bubba soda, though. One Redditor who remembers trying it states, "First sip is really good. Then just tastes like water after a while." Another dubious user says, "Oh man this makes me want to throw up." Still, even people who have never tasted its cloying sweetness are curious to give it a try. Unfortunately, this soda hasn't been produced for decades. It's regularly listed as a discontinued soda flavor people want brought back, but there's no sign of it making a triumphant return.