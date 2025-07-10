Soda Flavors From The '90s That We Want Back

Forever linked with the unique sensibilities of the 1990s, Crystal Pepsi was a product of its time. While its failure is arguably one of the biggest moments in Pepsi history, it enjoyed its brief moment on the cultural zeitgeist as much as customers enjoyed the quirky soft drink. By the 1990s, Coca-Cola and Pepsi were both about a century old, and they'd convinced the public that cola drinks had to be brown. Crystal Pepsi, however, was clear. It was part of a broader craze of the decade, in which beverage makers attempted to create a subconscious link between the clarity of a product and perceived cleanliness and healthfulness. Tab Clear, Miller Clear, Zima, and Crystal Pepsi were all clear, but it was the latter that got the most attention.

For what it's worth, Pepsi didn't expect its customers to buy a drink just because it was clear. Launched in 1992, Crystal Pepsi was ostensibly a cola, but it didn't taste exactly like Pepsi or other leading brands. It had a crisp mouthfeel and was less sweet than its caramel-hued counterpart. PepsiCo spent $40 million on the initial marketing for Crystal Pepsi, with this budget including a Super Bowl advertisement in 1993. Within two years, it appeared as if Crystal Pepsi was a failure. It had only managed to grab a 0.5% market share, leading Pepsi to stop production. Hardcore fans refused to accept the news, lobbying PepsiCo so consistently that Crystal Pepsi returned for brief production runs in 2016 and 2022. Watch this space to see if it can pull off another miraculous revival.