Why Your Favorite Can Of Ginger Beer May Contain Some Alcohol

Ginger beer is a piquant, fizzy beverage that goes well in a variety of cocktails (not to mention some great mocktail ideas), but it's also totally delicious to drink all on its own. The next time you crack open a can of the good stuff, though, you might want to check the label, as it's possible that your technically non-alcoholic ginger brew actually contains trace amounts of alcohol.

Advertisement

The reason? Some ginger beers are actually brewed, meaning their ingredients (typically sugar, ginger, either fresh or in the form of extract, and water) are put through a fermentation process, which does create a little bit of alcohol. That said, brewers are careful to ensure that their ginger beer contains no more than 0.5% alcohol, or else the company making it would have to categorize the beverage in a completely different way and have a whole lot more hoops to jump through.

If you were wondering if your ginger ale (as opposed to ginger beer) might contain alcohol, the answer is no, not ever. Ginger ale is never made through fermentation; rather, it's made by adding ginger flavoring to carbonated water.

Advertisement