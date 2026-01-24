8 Unique Coca-Cola Flavors Most People Have Never Heard Of

When you've got something like Coca-Cola on your hands, you don't really need anything else, do you? If Coca-Cola never expanded beyond the formula cooked up by John Stuart Pemberton in his Atlanta drugstore in 1886, it would likely still be the billion-dollar, world-conquering behemoth it is today. (Well, as long as Coca-Cola took out the cocaine, anyway.) But beyond original Coca-Cola and its diet varieties, there are plenty of other flavors designed to entice soda drinkers: Cherry Coke and Vanilla Coke, to the many combinations available through the Coke Freestyle machines.

There is also a whole range of unique Coke flavors around the world that many people haven't heard of, let alone tried for themselves. From America to Japan, and even South Africa, here are eight different Coca-Cola flavors you probably won't find on supermarket shelves near you — and that means you better snap them up if or when you find them. It's time to buy the world a Coke and keep it company.