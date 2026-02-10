One Of Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Sandwiches Included These Savory Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all know Elizabeth Taylor for her iconic roles in "Cat On a Hot Tin Roof" and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," but the woman we associate with the golden days of Hollywood also loved her food. According to the memoir "It's All About The Dress" by fashion designer Vicky Tiel, during a stretch of dieting, Taylor would allow herself one cheat day per week. Those days would be filled with dishes of her choice, none of them we'd exactly consider low calorie, such as fried chicken.

Apparently, one of her favorite sandwiches was just a two-ingredient dish we now consider part of sandwich canon: a good-old peanut butter and bacon sandwich. She preferred hers on a French baguette with the bread scooped out, and that would make for a lunch option on those off-diet days. Having had a few peanut butter and bacon sandwiches myself, I can vouch that they're delicious. There's the rich, fatty nuttiness from the peanut butter, then you have that sharp, smoky saltiness from the bacon. For a two-ingredient sandwich, it punches way above its weight class.