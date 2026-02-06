There's A Diddy Joke Hidden In 50 Cent's DoorDash Super Bowl Commercial
Apparently, diss tracks are now being presented as Super Bowl ads and I, for one, am here for it. As football fans gear up for a day of feasting on air fried Super Bowl snacks, two major food delivery companies, Uber Eats and DoorDash, have been heavily involved in marketing for the big game. Yet, where the former dropped the ball with an annoying commercial featuring Mathew McConaughey, DoorDash has released a hit in its latest ad starring rapper, actor, and producer 50 Cent.
The title of the commercial is "Beef 101," and it doesn't take long to figure out why. It begins with the rapper indicating he's flattered to be known as a troll, but that those days are behind him. He says, "I would never do a deal with DoorDash and quite literally deliver beef when millions of people are watching. I mean, who would do something like that?" 50 Cent then proceeds to pull items out of a DoorDash delivery bag, clearly meant to be troll-y cracks at specific people he's had issues with in the past.
The third item 50 Cent removes from the bag is a pack of combs, an obvious reference to Sean "Diddy" Combs, with whom 50 Cent has shared a longtime beef. "Oh, they sell combs, what a coincidence," the rapper says as he tosses the combs aside. That is only one of the three times 50 Cent takes a dig at Diddy in the commercial -– and the last one is a doozy.
More not-so-subtle digs in 50 Cent's DoorDash ad
Mentioning "combs" wasn't the only swipe 50 Cent took at Sean Combs in DoorDash's Super Bowl commercial. Before pulling out a pack of combs, the "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" star whips out a bag of cheese puffs, clearly a reference to Diddy's former moniker "Puff Daddy" — but 50 Cent saved the most brutal insult for last. He pulls a bottle of cognac from the DoorDash bag, explaining it's the perfect pairing for beef. The rapper describes the spirit as "aged four years, or 50 months, who's keeping count?" 50 months is an obvious allusion to the 50 month prison sentence Diddy was given after his recent, highly publicized trial.
50 Cent has beef with more than just Sean Combs in the ad. The first item he pulls from the DoorDash bag is a children's book called "Learning Your ABC." This wisecrack may have been lost on folks unaware that 50 Cent has an enduring feud with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who has denied allegations in the past that he is illiterate.
At one point, 50 Cent pulls out an alarm clock, saying he's always on time. I don't get how this is a dig, but it's a conspicuous reference to the Ja Rule hit "Always on Time." 50 Cent and Ja Rule have a longstanding rivalry, though the reason why is murky. It will be interesting to see if DoorDash releases a "Beef 102" commercial while Super Bowl fans chow down on chicken wings during the big game on February 8.