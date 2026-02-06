There's A Diddy Joke Hidden In 50 Cent's DoorDash Super Bowl Commercial

Apparently, diss tracks are now being presented as Super Bowl ads and I, for one, am here for it. As football fans gear up for a day of feasting on air fried Super Bowl snacks, two major food delivery companies, Uber Eats and DoorDash, have been heavily involved in marketing for the big game. Yet, where the former dropped the ball with an annoying commercial featuring Mathew McConaughey, DoorDash has released a hit in its latest ad starring rapper, actor, and producer 50 Cent.

The title of the commercial is "Beef 101," and it doesn't take long to figure out why. It begins with the rapper indicating he's flattered to be known as a troll, but that those days are behind him. He says, "I would never do a deal with DoorDash and quite literally deliver beef when millions of people are watching. I mean, who would do something like that?" 50 Cent then proceeds to pull items out of a DoorDash delivery bag, clearly meant to be troll-y cracks at specific people he's had issues with in the past.

The third item 50 Cent removes from the bag is a pack of combs, an obvious reference to Sean "Diddy" Combs, with whom 50 Cent has shared a longtime beef. "Oh, they sell combs, what a coincidence," the rapper says as he tosses the combs aside. That is only one of the three times 50 Cent takes a dig at Diddy in the commercial -– and the last one is a doozy.