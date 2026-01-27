Matthew McConaughey's New Uber Eats Super Bowl Teaser Might Be The Most Annoying Ad Of All Time
With Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs long out of the NFL postseason running, we probably won't be seeing Taylor Swift in a multimillion-dollar Super Bowl suite this year. We will, however, be treated as usual to the entertainment side-show that is knee-slapping commercials during the big game. Some Super Bowl teaser ads are already being released, and one in particular has raised some eyebrows –- and not in a good way.
For those unfamiliar with Uber Eats' latest marketing campaign, the gist is that Bradley Cooper, an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, has come to the conclusion that the NFL exists only to sell food. His conspiracy theory proposes that folks spouting football lingo like "scramble" and "turnover" is really just a ploy to get people to buy eggs and pastries. Even players' names are suspect, with A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, and Baker Mayfield all connected to cuisine.
Matthew McConaughey happens to believe the theory as well, and in the latest Super Bowl teaser, he's seen driving slowly next to Cooper as he jogs down the street. Here's where it gets a touch annoying. The "True Detective" star relentlessly yells "food" at Cooper in various tones and rhythms, and it gets old pretty quickly. He lets off the irritating chant for a moment, allowing Cooper to try and get a word in. But as soon as Cooper starts talking, there's another "Foooood!" directed at him from McConaughey before he ends the commercial by saying, "It's all about food, Bradley!"
People are not happy about Matthew McConaughey's ad
Now, I, for one, thought the ad was decent. That could be due to the fact that I possess the maturity of a 12-year-old. But judging from the response online to the Uber Eats commercial, I'm an outlier in that regard.
Many Reddit users gave their unfiltered opinions on the latest Uber Eats commercial, and suffice to say, not many were impressed. In the subreddit r/CommercialsHate, concise criticisms like "Early contender for worst commercial of the year" and "This ad has only been in my life for two hours & it's already gotten on my last nerve" were abundant throughout the thread. Some Redditors took Matthew McConaughey's appearance in the controversial marketing effort personally, posting things like, "And I thought 'alright, alright, alright' was the most obnoxious thing he said," and, "Is McConaughey TRYING to make us hate him? Because I do. Forever."
It wasn't just Reddit that got in on slamming the Uber Eats ad. One person on X wrote, "McConaughey Uber Eats commercial is so irritating it makes me want to throw my TV through the wall." On both social media platforms, some folks declared they were forever done with Uber Eats. "The new @UberEats commercial is so annoying I deleted the app," another X user posted.
Given that the commercial is being billed as a teaser ad, we can expect to see more of Bradley Cooper and Matthew McConaughey on February 8 when the New England Patriots square off against the Seattle Seahawks. So strap in with your game-day totchos and signature 7-layer dip –- there could be more annoying Uber Eats commercials drawing the ire of consumers during the Super Bowl.