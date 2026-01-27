Matthew McConaughey's New Uber Eats Super Bowl Teaser Might Be The Most Annoying Ad Of All Time

With Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs long out of the NFL postseason running, we probably won't be seeing Taylor Swift in a multimillion-dollar Super Bowl suite this year. We will, however, be treated as usual to the entertainment side-show that is knee-slapping commercials during the big game. Some Super Bowl teaser ads are already being released, and one in particular has raised some eyebrows –- and not in a good way.

For those unfamiliar with Uber Eats' latest marketing campaign, the gist is that Bradley Cooper, an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, has come to the conclusion that the NFL exists only to sell food. His conspiracy theory proposes that folks spouting football lingo like "scramble" and "turnover" is really just a ploy to get people to buy eggs and pastries. Even players' names are suspect, with A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, and Baker Mayfield all connected to cuisine.

Matthew McConaughey happens to believe the theory as well, and in the latest Super Bowl teaser, he's seen driving slowly next to Cooper as he jogs down the street. Here's where it gets a touch annoying. The "True Detective" star relentlessly yells "food" at Cooper in various tones and rhythms, and it gets old pretty quickly. He lets off the irritating chant for a moment, allowing Cooper to try and get a word in. But as soon as Cooper starts talking, there's another "Foooood!" directed at him from McConaughey before he ends the commercial by saying, "It's all about food, Bradley!"