The Old-School Philadelphia Italian Restaurant Where Diners Are Served By Opera Singers

Opera is often seen as an art form for upper-class snobs peering disdainfully down at the stage through their fancy little glasses. But for many years, opera was a popular art form for all classes — Italians Giuseppe Verdi and Giacomo Puccini had legendary careers composing operas, and many working-class Italian immigrants would listen to recordings of arias — solo songs from operas. Today, opera may not be as popular as it once was, but bastions remain — perhaps most surprisingly at the Victor Café, an Italian restaurant in Philadelphia where the waitstaff sing opera.

The practice started in 1979, when a waiter who was studying to become an opera singer would favor diners with an aria or two during his shift. This was a hit with customers, and soon enough, a tradition was established. Today, every 20 minutes, a bell will ring, and the waiters will stage a performance for the pleasure of those noshing on calamari or arugula salad. It's a little like the line dancing tradition at Texas Roadhouse, except a bit more classy. (We mean no disrespect to Texas Roadhouse and its iconically fluffy rolls, or line dancing as an art form, but when you're up against Verdi and Puccini, you're gonna have your work cut out for you.)